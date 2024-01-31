2024 PLL Championship Series Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Feb. 14-19

ESPN platforms will exclusively present the 2024 PLL Championship Series, Wednesday – Monday, Feb. 14-19. The four team, five-day, nine-game event will be played at The St. James just outside of Washington, D.C.

The top four teams from the regular season – California Redwoods, Boston Cannons, Philadelphia Waterdogs, Utah Archers – will compete in the round-robin, six-on-six tournament inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format recently added to the Los Angeles Olympic in 2028. The format is marked by fast-paced play on a condensed field with a shortened shot clock, and faceoffs limited to the start of each quarter. All nine games of the Championship Series will be available on ESPN platforms, with every game available on ESPN+.

Round-robin play begins on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 17. The semifinals are set for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 and 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and the championship game will be played at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Play-by-play duties will be handled by Anish Shroff, while Ryan Boyle will serve as the game analyst and Dana Boyle as sideline reporter.

New this year, the Championship Series will also include the first-ever Unleashed All-Star Game, powered by Ticketmaster, featuring some of the world’s best women’s lacrosse players from North America in a North vs. South exhibition. The game will stream on ESPN+, Saturday, February 17 at 1 p.m. ET and be called by Drew Carter, with Rachael Becker DeCecco as analyst and Dana Boyle as sideline reporter.

PLL Championship Series rules and format

Field size: 76 v 39 yards

Teams: 12 players on each roster, 6 players on field per team (five field players, one goalie)

Duration: Four, eight-minute quarters, 30-second shot clock

Game format: Face-offs to start each quarter, goalie clears the ball after a goal is scored; game follows PLL overtime, penalty and replay rules.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Wed., Feb. 14 5:30 p.m. Redwoods at Cannons ESPN2, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Waterdogs at Archers ESPN+ Fri., Feb. 16 5:30 p.m. Redwoods at Waterdogs ESPN2, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Cannons at Archers ESPN+ Sat., Feb. 17 1 p.m. Women’s Unleashed All-Star Game ESPN+ 5 p.m. Archers at Redwoods ESPN+ 7 p.m. Waterdogs at Cannons ESPN+ Sun., Feb 18 1 p.m. Semifinals Game 1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Semifinals Game 2 ESPN+ Mon., Feb 19 11:30 a.m. Championship ESPN2, ESPN+

###

Media Contacts

ESPN: [email protected]

PLL: [email protected]