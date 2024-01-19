ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release to Unveil the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Expanded 17-Team Schedule – Wednesday, Jan. 24, on ACC Network and ESPN2

ACCN’s Kelsey Riggs to host two-hour ACC schedule special with EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt at 5 p.m. ET

ACC PM to unveil Week 1 games on Jan. 22, and specialty Thursday and Friday matchups on Jan. 23

The 2024 ACC football schedule will be unveiled during a two-hour ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release special on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The ACC Huddle special will also be simulcast on ESPN2 and will provide a first look at the ACC game dates for the 2024 season, breaking down key rivalries, top matchups, the conference’s expanded 17-team schedule, and more.

ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release will feature ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. headquarters. The show will also feature select ACC head coaches as they react to their team’s schedules.

The ACC’s new schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons, which was revealed exclusively on ACC Network in October, will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools with the additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams, based on conference winning percentage, will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Prior to Wednesday’s ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release, ACC PM will exclusively reveal the Week 1 matchups on Monday, Jan. 22, and the specialty Thursday and Friday night games on Tuesday, Jan. 23. ACC PM airs at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The 2024 ACC season will kick off with the previously announced Week 0 matchup between 2023 ACC Champion Florida State and Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 24 in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot has already announced it will travel to the Seminoles versus Yellow Jackets matchup for its first-ever international show.

