Australian Open 2024 Men’s Championship LIVE Sunday, January 28 at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

The Australian Open Men’s Championship will be LIVE early Sunday morning, January 28, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 4 Jannik Sinner (ITA): Medvedev enters his sixth Major final and third at the Australian Open. Sinner enters his first career Major final and is the first Italian player to reach an Australian Open final.

Chris Fowler, John McEnroe, and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.

The ESPN Tennis Team for the 2024 Australian Open

The Men’s Championship encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET and again from 8 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m. ET. A highlight show recapping the Women’s and Men’s Championships and the tournament will air on ABC from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

ESPN Super Set Showdown featured in AO Adventure on Roblox

ESPN, in collaboration with the Australian Open and their Roblox game “AO Adventure,” offer an in-game activation as part of the ESPN Super Set Showdown. Visitors to AO Adventure encounter the ESPN Super Set Showdown tennis courts, where users can play tennis with simulated commentary from ESPN’s very own humanoids, Ace and Courtney. Reflecting the Australian environment, users will be able to complete challenges to collect a koala shoulder pet, or kangaroo pouch wearable to dress their avatar.

ESPN’s 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN Schedule (all times ET)