Australian Open 2024 Men’s Semifinals LIVE Thursday Night on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ starting at 10:30 p.m. ET

The Australian Open Men’s Semifinals will be LIVE Thursday night on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. At 10:30 p.m. ET Novak Djokovic (SRB) takes on Jannik Sinner (ITA) and at 3:30 a.m. ET (early Friday morning) Daniil Medvedev plays Alexander Zverev (GER).

The Djokovic vs. Sinner match will be preceded at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN by a 30-minute pre-show.

First Match: No.1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. No.4 Jannik Sinner (ITA). Djokovic is a 24-time Major champion and 10-time Australian Open winner and defending champion. The 22-year-old Sinner is playing his second career Major semifinal and is looking to become the first Italian man to reach the Australian Open final.

Second Match: No.3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No.6 Alexander Zverev (GER). While this will be the 19th meeting between the two, this is their first in a Major. Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, enters his eighth Major semifinal (third at Australian Open). Zverev, who recently defeated No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, enters his seventh Major semifinal.

Chris Fowler, John McEnroe, and Patrick McEnroe will call both matches.

The Men’s Semifinals encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Friday from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

Other Action Thursday Night

ESPN+ will offer LIVE exclusive coverage of the Mixed Doubles Championship featuring No. 3 Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE)/ Jan Zielinski (POL) vs. No.2 Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Live stream coverage of every match including doubles, juniors, and wheelchair will continue from all remaining courts.

ESPN Super Set Showdown featured in AO Adventure on Roblox

ESPN, in collaboration with the Australian Open and their Roblox game “AO Adventure,” offer an in-game activation as part of the ESPN Super Set Showdown. Visitors to AO Adventure encounter the ESPN Super Set Showdown tennis courts, where users can play tennis with simulated commentary from ESPN’s very own humanoids, Ace and Courtney. Reflecting the Australian environment, users will be able to complete challenges to collect a koala shoulder pet, or kangaroo pouch wearable to dress their avatar.

