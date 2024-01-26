Australian Open 2024 Women’s Championship LIVE Saturday, January 27 at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Men’s Doubles Championship and Women’s Doubles Championship

The Australian Open Women’s Championship will be LIVE early Saturday morning, January 27, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 12 Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

Sabalenka, last year’s Australian Open women’s champion, is the first woman to reach back-to-back Australian Open Championships since Serena Williams (2015-17). This will be her third straight hardcourt Major final. Zheng is the youngest women’s player from China to reach a Grand Slam Final. On Monday, she will make her Top 10 debut as only the second Chinese player in either the ATP or WTA rankings history to achieve that feat.

The Women’s Championship encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. ET.

Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the match with Rennae Stubbs joining them courtside.

The ESPN Tennis Team for the 2024 Australian Open

Other Action

ESPN+ will stream LIVE exclusive coverage of the Men’s Doubles Championship starting at 5:30 a.m. ET featuring Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) vs. No. 2 Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS). The Women’s Doubles Championship begins at 11 p.m. ET and features No. 11 Lyudmyla Kichenok(UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko(LAT) vs. No. 2 Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL). Coverage of all remaining courts continues on ESPN+.

ESPN Super Set Showdown featured in AO Adventure on Roblox

ESPN, in collaboration with the Australian Open and their Roblox game “AO Adventure,” offer an in-game activation as part of the ESPN Super Set Showdown. Visitors to AO Adventure encounter the ESPN Super Set Showdown tennis courts, where users can play tennis with simulated commentary from ESPN’s very own humanoids, Ace and Courtney. Reflecting the Australian environment, users will be able to complete challenges to collect a koala shoulder pet, or kangaroo pouch wearable to dress their avatar.

