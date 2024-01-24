Australian Open 2024 Women’s Semifinals LIVE Thursday, Jan. 25, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+

The Australian Open Women’s Semifinals will air LIVE early Thursday morning, January 25, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The Women’s Semifinals encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Thursday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

ESPN+ continues to live stream every match from all remaining courts starting at 8 p.m..

1st Match: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 4 Coco Gauff (USA). Sabalenka, last year’s Australian Open women’s champion, is looking to become the first player since Serena Williams (2016-17) to reach back-to-back Australian Open finals. Gauff, currently unbeaten in 2024, is bidding to be the first player since Naomi Osaka in 2020-21 to win the U.S. Open and the Australian Open back-to-back. The winner of this semifinal match will be ranked No. 2 after the Australian Open.

2nd Match: No. 12 Qinwen Zheng (CHN) vs. Dayana Yastremska (UΚR). Both players are making their Grand Slam semifinal debut. At 21 years old, Zheng becomes the youngest women’s player from China to reach a Grand Slam semifinal and only the third player from China to reach an Australian Open semifinal. Yastremska is the second qualifier to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open and lowest ranked player to reach the semifinals at this event since Justine Henin in 2010.

Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call both matches, with Rennae Stubbs joining them courtside.

ESPN+ will offer LIVE exclusive coverage of doubles, juniors, wheelchair, and legends matches from all remaining courts starting at 8 p.m.

