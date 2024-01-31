ESPN NBA Broadcast Schedule Update: Minnesota Timberwolves to Host Milwaukee Bucks on February 23

ESPN today made an update to its NBA broadcast schedule. On Friday, February 23, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards will host the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup will replace the previously selected game between the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Timberwolves vs. Bucks game is the second in ESPN’s NBA doubleheader on February 23. At 7:30 p.m., the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell. All ESPN NBA games are also available on the ESPN App. For the complete ESPN and ABC NBA schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

