ESPN NBA Schedule Update: LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Added on February 4

ESPN today announced updates to its NBA game schedule for two dates in February. On Sunday, February 4, the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard will visit the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN presented by State Farm.

The Clippers vs. Heat matchup replaces the originally selected Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics game.

In addition, on Wednesday, February 7 presented by State Farm, the Philadelphia 76ers and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN in place of the originally scheduled Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics matchup. The ESPN telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Golden State Warriors home market.

In the nightcap of ESPN’s February 7 NBA doubleheader presented by State Farm, the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson will visit the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard at 10 p.m. ET.

NBA Countdown will precede the doubleheader on ESPN at 7 p.m. For the full ESPN and ABC NBA game schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

