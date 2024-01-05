ESPN Rang in 2024 with the Fourth Most-Watched Day in the Network’s History

On Monday, Jan. 1, ESPN rang in 2024 with the network’s fourth most-watched day ever (1979-present), thanks to a slate anchored by the College Football Playoff Semifinals and New Year’s Six. ESPN averaged 8.5 million viewers throughout the day, led by the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl followed morning editions of SportsCenter and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and led into the College Football Playoff Semifinals. The day concluded with multiple editions of SportsCenter, including SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt immediately following No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington securing their spots in the National Championship.