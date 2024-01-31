Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Expanded Four-Stream Coverage of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Signature TOUR Event

Coverage begins tomorrow at 11:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, February 4

Second of eight Signature Events in 2024, Field includes 41 of top 50 players in Official World Golf Ranking

Enhanced Main Feed features McIlroy, Åberg on Thursday, Friday

Expanded Marquee Groups include Dunlap’s professional debut, world No. 1 Scheffler, defending champion Rose, Schauffele, Morikawa, Finau, Spieth, Thomas, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present live, four-stream coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in Pebble Beach, Calif., with an enhanced Main Feed featuring Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg, and an expanded Marquee Groups stream starting tomorrow, Thursday, February 1.

Coverage of the TOUR’s second Signature Event of the 2024 season begins on ESPN+ at 11:45 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 4.

of the 2024 season begins on ESPN+ at , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 4. Marquee and Featured Groups include Nick Dunlap making his professional TOUR debut, world No. 1 and PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler making his own tournament debut at Pebble Beach, five other top 10 players in the world: Viktor Hovland (No. 4), Xander Schauffele (No. 5), Patrick Cantlay (No. 6), Max Homa (No. 7), Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 8), and more.

making his professional TOUR debut, world No. 1 and PGA TOUR Player of the Year making his own tournament debut at Pebble Beach, five other top 10 players in the world: (No. 4), (No. 5), (No. 6), (No. 7), (No. 8), and more. The Featured Holes feed will capture the four beautiful and strategically critical par 3 holes at Pebble Beach: Nos. 5, 7, 12, and 17.

The tournament field this week is exceedingly deep, with 41 of the top 50 players in the world, all of the top 10 players in the current FedExCup standings, 15 major winners, and four past winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including defending champion Justin Rose.

Five players qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week as part of the Aon Swing 5 , a new opportunity for those not already eligible to gain entry into the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2024. Mathieu Pavon , Grayson Murray , Christian Bezuidenhout , Kevn Yu , and Stephan Jaegar join this week’s field as the top five in FedExCup points among those not otherwise qualified.

, a new opportunity for those not already eligible to gain entry into the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2024. , , , , and join this week’s field as the top five in FedExCup points among those not otherwise qualified. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a unique TOUR event played across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – with TOUR players partnered with entertainment and sports celebrities, along with other amateur golfers on Thursday and Friday.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature enhanced Main Feed and expanded Marquee Groups coverage at the TOUR’s six remaining Signature Events in 2024: The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and Travelers Championship.

Thursday, February 1

Main Feed | 11:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Main Feed featuring Rory McIlroy & Ludvig Åberg | 11:45 a.m. ET | Spyglass Hill

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Ludvig Åberg – TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

Marquee Groups | 12:45 p.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Collin Morikawa – No. 12 world ranking, 2021 Open champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Tony Finau – No. 20 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

Nick Dunlap – Making professional debut as PGA TOUR member after winning The American Express as an amateur two weeks ago, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

Featured Groups | 12:15 p.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Max Homa – No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

Maverick McNealy – Won 2017 Ben Hogan Award and 2015 Haskins Award while at Stanford University

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg

(When McIlroy and Åberg complete their round, coverage will follow the Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas group on Spyglass Hill, in progress.)

Jordan Spieth – No. 14 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year



Featured Group – Collin Morikawa / Tony Finau

– Collin Morikawa / Tony Finau Featured Hole – No. 7 | Par 3

– No. 7 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, February 2

Main Feed | 11:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Main Feed featuring Rory McIlroy & Ludvig Åberg | 12:45 a.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Marquee Groups | 11:45 a.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, 2023 THE PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

Justin Rose – Defending AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup Champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour

Featured Groups | 12:45 p.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tommy Fleetwood – No. 11 world ranking, seven-time winner on the DP World Tour

Viktor Hovland – No. 4 world ranking, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour wins

Patrick Cantlay – No. 6 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas

(When Spieth and Thomas complete their round, coverage will follow Scheffler and Rose, in progress.)

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg

– Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Featured Hole – No. 7 | Par 3

– No. 7 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 1 11:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3 Featured Groups Max Homa / Maverick McNealy Matt Fitzpatrick / Matt Kuchar 12:45 p.m. Marquee Groups Collin Morikawa / Tony Finau Nick Dunlap / Xander Schauffele 3 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas Featured Group Collin Morikawa / Tony Finau Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, February 2 11:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Marquee Groups Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas Scottie Scheffler / Justin Rose 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3 12:45 p.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler / Tommy Fleetwood Viktor Hovland / Patrick Cantlay 3 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Featured Group Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas Scottie Scheffler / Justin Rose Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

