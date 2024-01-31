NHL All-Star Week in Toronto Exclusively Across ESPN Platforms February 1-3

Thursday: NHL All-Star Player Draft on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET; NHL Alumni Man of the Year and PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET

Friday: NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday: NHL All-Star Game on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET

All-Star Edition of The Point on Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Showcasing the world’s best hockey players, ESPN’s industry-leading collection of television and direct-to-consumer platforms will present the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Coverage begins Thursday with the NHL All-Star Player Draft at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ to determine each of the four teams for the All-Star Game on Saturday. Following at 7 p.m. ET, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) 3-on-3 Showcase will be available on ESPN+. On Friday, All-Star festivities continue with the NHL All-Star Skills competition at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and culminates with the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

NHL All-Star Thursday



This year’s NHL All-Star Week expands to a three-day event with NHL All-Star Thursday ahead of the NHL All-Star Skills competition and All-Star Game. As part of NHL All-Star Thursday, the NHL All-Star Player Draft returns with the four teams’ captains (Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Hughes & Quinn Hughes) – paired with celebrity captains (Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, Tate McRae, Michael Bublé) – to determine their teams for Saturday’s All-Star Game.

Also included in the evening are the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, honoring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League 3-on-3 Showcase.

NHL All-Star Skills Competition



Featuring five new events this year, this year’s NHL All-Star Skills competition includes: fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, passing challenge, one timers, stick handling, one-on-one, and the obstacle course. Twelve All-Stars will earn points through the eight skills events, with the player accumulating the most points skating away with the $1 million prize.

ESPN’s John Buccigross will serve as the play-by-play announcer for each Skills contest alongside analyst and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier, with on-ice reporters P.K. Subban and Kevin Weekes, and Emily Kaplan reporting in and around the arena, including interviews with celebrities. From inside the arena’s studio set, host Steve Levy will be joined by analyst Ray Ferraro.

SportsCenter coverage prior to the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday will include warm-ups and an interview with Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2024 NHL All-Star Game

ESPN’s Sean McDonough will call the 2024 NHL All-Star Game with analyst Ray Ferraro between the benches, and Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan reporting from the benches. Levy, Messier and Subban will provide coverage and analysis throughout the game from the in-arena studio set.

The four teams competing in the All-Star Game – with the game divided into three 20-minute games – returns as a 3-on-3 tournament this year, showcasing a total of 44 players. Twelve players were voted in by fans in early January and revealed on January 13. The four team rosters will be determined Thursday, February 1, during the NHL All-Star Player Draft on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Studio Shows

The Point (Friday, 5 p.m. ET) – A special one-hour All-Star edition of The Point with host Steve Levy alongside analyst Ray Ferraro ahead of All-Star Skills features Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and from the host country, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The crew will also be joined by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and then New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes. Replays of The Point are available on-demand on ESPN+.

The Drop (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET) – ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski and Arda Öcal close out All-Star Weekend with a special edition of The Drop featuring player interviews, instant reactions from Toronto and the top five time-capsule moments from the weekend.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show Commentators Thursday, Feb. 1 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ NHL All-Star Player Draft Host: John Buccigross SportsNet Co-Host: David Amber 7 p.m. ESPN+ NHL Alumni Man of the Year

PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase Friday, Feb. 2 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ NHL All-Star Skills Competition Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Ray Ferraro Saturday, Feb. 3 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ NHL All-Star Game Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporters: Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 6:30 p.m. NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook, ESPN App The Drop Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com & ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]