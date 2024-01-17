PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: California Swing Begins with Four-Stream Coverage of The American Express at PGA West

Coverage starts tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 21

Marquee, Featured groups Thursday-Saturday include Scheffler, Schauffele, Cantlay, Finau, Thomas, Fowler

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present four concurrent streams – a Main Feed and Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage – starting tomorrow at The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, January 21.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, January 21. Marquee and Featured groups this week include world 1 Scottie Scheffler , Olympic champion and world No. 5 player Xander Schauffele , world No. 6 Patrick Cantlay , Tony Finau , Justin Thomas , Rickie Fowler , and last week’s winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Grayson Murray .

, Olympic champion and world No. 5 player , world No. 6 , , , , and last week’s winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii, . Featured Holes coverage on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West will include the par-3 4th, par-3 13th, par-5 16th, and the signature island green 17th, statistically one of the TOUR’s most difficult holes.

In addition to the Pete Dye Stadium Course, The American Express is played on two other courses at PGA West – LaQuinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course – with the tournament field playing each course through the first 54 holes, at which point a cut is made prior to the final round on the Pete Dye Stadium Course.

As part of ESPN+ Bonus Coverage, two groups at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday, and two groups on the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday, will be part of Main Feed or Featured Group coverage.

Thursday, January 18

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 1:15 p.m. ET

Will Zalatoris – TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), four top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | 12 p.m. ET

Chez Reavie – Three-time TOUR winner

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Billy Horschel – Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup Champion

Camilo Villegas – Five-time TOUR winner

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Will Zalatoris / Daniel Berger

– Will Zalatoris / Daniel Berger Featured Group – Billy Horschel / Camilo Villegas (When Horschel and Villegas complete their round, coverage will follow the Grayson Murray / J.T. Poston group, in progress.) Grayson Murray – Won last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii in sudden-death playoff, two-time TOUR winner J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

– Billy Horschel / Camilo Villegas (When Horschel and Villegas complete their round, coverage will follow the Grayson Murray / J.T. Poston group, in progress.) Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

– No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Two groups on the La Quinta Country Club course will also be part of Main Feed or Featured Group coverage on Thursday.

Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

Tony Finau – No. 21 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, 2023 THE PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

Patrick Cantlay – No. 6 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion

Friday, January 19

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 12:45 p.m. ET

Tom Kim – No. 14 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

Min Woo Lee – Three wins on DP World Tour

Featured Groups | 12:45 p.m. ET

Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

Nick Taylor – Three-time TOUR winner

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Sungjae Im / Cameron Champ

– Sungjae Im / Cameron Champ Featured Group – Tom Kim / Min Woo Lee

– Tom Kim / Min Woo Lee Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

– No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Two groups on the Nicklaus Tournament Course will also be part of Main Feed or Featured Group coverage on Friday.

Rickie Fowler – No. 26 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Scottie Scheffler / Patrick Cantlay

Saturday, January 20

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 1:30 p.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler / Patrick Cantlay

Featured Groups | 12:15 p.m. ET

Rickie Fowler / Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele / Tony Finau

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rickie Fowler / Justin Thomas

– Rickie Fowler / Justin Thomas Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Patrick Cantlay

– Scottie Scheffler / Patrick Cantlay Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

– No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedule Sunday, with pairings for determined following Saturday’s Third Round.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 18 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12 p.m. Featured Groups Chez Reavie/Kevin Kisner Billy Horschel/Camilo Villegas 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 1:15 p.m. Marquee Group Will Zalatoris/Daniel Berger 4 p.m. Featured Group Billy Horschel/Camilo Villegas Grayson Murray/J.T. Poston Featured Group Will Zalatoris/Daniel Berger Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, January 19 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 12:45 p.m. Marquee Group Tom Kim/Min Woo Lee Featured Groups Matt Kuchar/Nick Taylor Sungjae Im/Cameron Champ 4 p.m. Featured Group Tom Kim/Min Woo Lee Featured Group Sungjae Im/Cameron Champ Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Saturday, January 20 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler/Patrick Cantlay 4 p.m. Featured Group Scottie Scheffler/Patrick Cantlay Featured Group Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

