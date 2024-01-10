PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Hawaii Swing Continues in Honolulu at Sony Open in Hawaii

TOUR’s first Full-Field event of 2024 features multiple major winners, FedExCup champions

Coverage begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 14

Featured Groups include Åberg, Bradley, Fitzpatrick, Harman, Matsuyama, Theegala, Zalatoris, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ spends its second consecutive week in Hawaii with live coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii beginning tomorrow, January 11, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET , combining Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage.

, combining Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage. The Sony Open in Hawaii, the TOUR’s first Full-Field event of the year, will include 10 major winners, three FedExCup champions, five of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking , and seven previous winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii, including defending champion Si Woo Kim .

, and seven previous winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii, including defending champion . Featured Groups on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include major championship winners Brian Harman , Matt Fitzpatrick , Justin Rose , Hideki Matsuyama , and Keegan Bradley .

on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include major championship winners , , , , and . The Sony Open in Hawaii is the first opportunity for TOUR players, who have not already qualified, to earn FedExCup points toward the Aon Swing 5, a new opportunity to gain eligibility into the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2024.

Thursday, January 11

Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET

Featured Groups

Tee Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Brian Harman – No. 9 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 9 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, eight wins on DP World Tour

– No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, eight wins on DP World Tour Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour

Tee Time: 1 p.m. ET

Chris Kir k – Won last week’s The Sentry for sixth career TOUR win

k – Won last week’s The Sentry for sixth career TOUR win Si Woo Kim – Four-time TOUR winner, defending Sony Open in Hawaii champion

– Four-time TOUR winner, defending Sony Open in Hawaii champion Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion, 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii champion, eight-time TOUR champion

Once the early groups complete their rounds, coverage will follow the group of Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, in progress.

Ludvig Åberg – TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

– TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur Sahith Theegala – No. 20 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– No. 20 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Akshay Bhatia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

Featured Hole | All Day

16, Par 4 – Waialae Country Club’s signature hole features a sharp dogleg left and four palm trees in the shape a Waialae “W” behind the green.

Friday, January 12

Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET

Featured Groups

Tee Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Eric Cole – 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, lost in playoff to Chris Kirk at 2023 The Honda Classic

– 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, lost in playoff to Chris Kirk at 2023 The Honda Classic Will Zalatoris – TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), four top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), four top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Keegan Bradley – No. 16 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tee Time: 1 p.m. ET

Åberg/Theegala/Bhatia

Once the early groups complete their rounds, coverage will follow the Harman/Fitzpatrick/Rose group, in progress.

Featured Hole

16, Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

Day Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 11 12 p.m. Featured Groups Brian Harman / Matthew Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose Chris Kirk / Si Woo Kim / Hideki Matsuyama Bonus Coverage: Ludvig Åberg / Sahith Theegala / Akshay Bhatia Featured Hole Par 4 | No. 16 Friday, January 12 12 p.m. Featured Groups Eric Cole / Will Zalatoris / Keegan Bradley Ludvig Åberg / Sahith Theegala / Akshay Bhatia Bonus Coverage: Brian Harman / Matthew Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose Featured Hole Par 4 | No. 16

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

