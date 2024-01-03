PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: New Year, New Season Tees Off at The Sentry at Kapalua in Hawaii

Coverage begins tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 7

Featured Groups include world No. 1 Scheffler, reigning FedExCup champion Hovland, more

First of eight Signature Events in 2024 showcases eight of the top 10 players in the world

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will tee off the new PGA TOUR season tomorrow, January 4, at The Sentry from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

Live coverage on ESPN+ starts at 12:30 p.m. ET , combining Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage.

, combining Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage. Featured Groups include world No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland , as well as rising star LudvigÅberg and fan favorites Xander Schauffele , Max Homa , Tom Kim , Collin Morikawa , Jordan Spieth , and Rickie Fowler.

and reigning FedExCup champion , as well as rising star and fan favorites , , , , , and The tournament field includes eight of the top 10 players in the world , three FedExCup champions and 11 major winners.

, three FedExCup champions and 11 major winners. The Sentry is the first of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR schedule for 2024.

Thursday, January 4

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET

Featured Group | Tee Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Collin Morikawa – No. 13 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 13 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, six-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Gensis Scottish Open)

– No. 6 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Gensis Scottish Open) Tom Kim – No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, back-to-back Shriners Children’s Open champion (2023, 2022)

When the Morikawa/Shauffele/Kim group complete their round, coverage will follow the Spieth/Scheffler/Hovland group, in progress.

Jordan Spieth – No. 15 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

– No. 15 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, 2023 THE PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 1 world ranking, 2023 THE PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner Viktor Hovland – No. 4 world ranking, 2023 FedExCup champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Featured Hole | All Day

Plantation Course, No. 14, Par 4 – Kapalua’s scenic 14th Hole on the Plantation Course is a downhill, drivable Par 4, with a small green that provokes one of the most intriguing risk-reward decisions on TOUR.

Friday, January 5

Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. ET

Featured Group | Tee Time: 2:33 p.m. ET

Jordan Spieth / Scottie Scheffler / ViktorHovland

When the Spieth/Scheffler/Hovland group complete their round, coverage will follow the Homa/Åberg/Fowler group, in progress.

Max Homa – No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner Ludvig Åberg – TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur, earned PGA TOUR membership in May 2023 by finishing No. 1 inS. national university ranking at Texas Tech

– TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur, earned PGA TOUR membership in May 2023 by finishing No. 1 inS. national university ranking at Texas Tech Rickie Fowler – No. 23 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Hole | All Day

Plantation Course, No. 14, Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 4 12:30 p.m. Featured Hole Plantation Course | No. 14 | Par 4 12:45 p.m. Featured Group Colin Morikawa / Xander Shauffele / Tom Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland Friday, January 5 12:45 p.m. Featured Hole Plantation Course | No. 14 | Par 4 2:33 p.m. Featured Group Jordan Spieth / Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland ES{N+ Bonus Coverage: Max Homa / Ludvig Åberg/ Rickie Fowler

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 24 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 26 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.64 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###