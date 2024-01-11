7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

4 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

The 2024 UFC schedule gets underway this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 13. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

3 ranked UFC light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7 Johnny Walker go head-to-head in a highly anticipated rematch to deliver a definitive winner following their No Contest in October. Ankalaev (18-1-1 1NC), stepping into his third UFC main event, and Walker (21-7 1NC), both look to add to their 10 and 16 KO wins, respectively.

Co-Main Event:

Flyweights collide as No. 5 ranked contender Matheus Nicolau squares off with No. 6 Manel Kape in the co-main event. Nicolau (19-4-1) looks to improve to 2-0 vs. Kape and kick off his 2024 season with a statement win. Kape (19-6) intends to further his climb up the 125-pound rankings, even the score with Nicolau and add to his current four-fight win streak.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 1/12 4:30 p.m. UFC Live: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 ESPN2 5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 ESPN+ Sat. 1/13 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 (Main Card) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker Co-Main Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape Undercard Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista Undercard Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira 4 PM Feature Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta Undercard Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons Undercard Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos Undercard Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus Undercard Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva Undercard Nikolas Motta vs. Tom Nolan Undercard Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes

