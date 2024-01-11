UFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, Jan. 13, on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
4 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
The 2024 UFC schedule gets underway this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 13. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7 Johnny Walker go head-to-head in a highly anticipated rematch to deliver a definitive winner following their No Contest in October. Ankalaev (18-1-1 1NC), stepping into his third UFC main event, and Walker (21-7 1NC), both look to add to their 10 and 16 KO wins, respectively.
Co-Main Event:
- Flyweights collide as No. 5 ranked contender Matheus Nicolau squares off with No. 6 Manel Kape in the co-main event. Nicolau (19-4-1) looks to improve to 2-0 vs. Kape and kick off his 2024 season with a statement win. Kape (19-6) intends to further his climb up the 125-pound rankings, even the score with Nicolau and add to his current four-fight win streak.
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 1/12
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2
|ESPN2
|5:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2
|ESPN+
|Sat. 1/13
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 (Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 (Main Card)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
|Co-Main
|Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape
|Undercard
|Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez
|Undercard
|Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista
|Undercard
|Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira
|
4 PM
|Feature
|Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta
|Undercard
|Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons
|Undercard
|Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos
|Undercard
|Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus
|Undercard
|Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva
|Undercard
|Nikolas Motta vs. Tom Nolan
|Undercard
|Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes
