WNBA Free Agency Special Set for ESPN2 on Thursday, Feb. 1

ESPN tips off its WNBA free agency coverage on Thursday, Feb. 1, with a live, one-hour WNBA Free Agency Special at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Host LaChina Robinson will be joined by former WNBA head coach & GM and 2023 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Carolyn Peck, alongside WNBA reporters Andraya Carter, and Alexa Philippou from studios in Bristol. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will join from Waco, Texas, the site of Thursday Primetime women’s college basketball (No. 13 Texas at No. 19 Baylor, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The team of experts will recap the storylines of the day and share their perspective on key player signings, including recent and prospective moves, as well as moves that could impact the balance of power throughout the league.

ESPN.com is tracking all the latest offseason moves and will offer immediate reaction and analysis from Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel on the biggest signings and how they impact every team involved. ESPN will also offer team-by-team free agency grades. Additional coverage highlights:

