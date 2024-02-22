ACC Network Platforms to Present Live ACC Winter Championships Coverage

ACC Swimming & Diving, Fencing, Indoor Track & Field and Wrestling Championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship finals to air on ACCN Sunday, March 10

First-Ever ACC Gymnastics Championships to air on ACCN Saturday, March 23

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present more than 95 hours of live ACC Winter Championships coverage across the network’s platforms through March.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in eight events – men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, wrestling and women’s gymnastics live on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App.

Additionally, the network will also re-air the event finals from the Swimming & Diving and Track & Field Championships the day following the events. See the grid below for details.

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven winter championships beginning with the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships February 20-24 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Coverage of the championship started on Tuesday and will continue at 9:30 a.m. through the final day of competition on Saturday.

Coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships at The TRACK at New Balance in Boston began on Thursday, Feb. 22. Action continues at 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24. Additionally, ACCN will re-air the final day of competition on Monday, Feb. 26 at noon.

The ACC Fencing Championships, hosted by the University of Notre Dame, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, with the men’s and women’s individual championships on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. The men’s and women’s team finals follow on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., respectively.

The ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 5 at UNC’s Carmichael Arena will feature eight hours of preliminary round coverage from both Mat 1 and 2 on ACCNX starting at 11 a.m. The championship finals will be live on ACCN beginning at 7 p.m. that same day.

The first-ever ACC Women’s Gymnastics Championships will be contested between Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and Pitt on Saturday, March 23 live on ACCN at 7 p.m. from Greensboro Coliseum.

ACCN’s men’s and women’s basketball tournament coverage plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, Feb. 20 Prelims: 10 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1 ACCNX Wed, Feb. 21 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2 ACCNX Thu, Feb. 22 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 ACCNX Fri, Feb. 23 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4 ACCNX Sat, Feb. 24 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 ACCNX

ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Finals Re-Airs

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, Feb. 22 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2 ACCN Fri, Feb. 23 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 ACCN Sat, Feb. 24 9 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4 ACCN Sun, Feb. 25 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 ACCN

ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, Feb. 22 4 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 1 ACCNX Fri, Feb. 23 Noon ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 2 ACCNX Sat, Feb. 24 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 ACCNX Mon, Feb. 26 Noon ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 (Re-Air) ACCN

ACC Fencing Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Feb. 24 12:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Individual Semifinals and Finals ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Individual Semifinals and Finals ACCNX Sun, Feb. 25 8 a.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Team Finals ACCNX 12:15 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Team Finals ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, March 10 11 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 1 ACCNX 11 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 2 ACCNX 1 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Semifinal Mat 1 ACCNX 1 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Semifinal Mat 2 ACCNX 3:30 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Consolation Semifinals Mat 1 ACCNX 3:30 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Consolation Semifinals Mat 2 ACCNX 5 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Consolation Finals Mat 1 ACCNX 5 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Consolation Finals Mat 2 ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship ACCN

ACC Gymnastics Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, March 23 7 p.m. ACC Gymnastics Championship ACCN

