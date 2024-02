ACC Network to Present Extensive Baseball, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse and Softball Coverage Throughout the Spring

117 events slated for ACCN; over 725 events on ACCNX

ACC Championship coverage for baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse and for the first time, men’s lacrosse

Eight Weeks of Thursday night ACC baseball matchups

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2024 spring sports schedule which includes 116 baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN platforms. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry an additional 725+ ACC events.

Regular season and tournament action on ACCN includes:

39 baseball games

44 softball games

20 women’s lacrosse games

14 men’s lacrosse games

The action gets started this Saturday, Feb. 3 when preseason No. 9 Syracuse hosts Vermont in men’s lacrosse (4 p.m.). Women’s lacrosse on ACCN gets underway on Saturday, Feb. 10, with No. 23 Clemson hosting Davidson (2 p.m.). The first softball game on the network will take place at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield on Thursday, Feb. 15 (11 a.m.) when Kentucky takes on North Carolina. Miami will host No. 2 Florida in an in-state rivalry game to kick off the baseball season on ACCN on Saturday, March 2 (3 p.m.).

ACCN’s spring slate features over 30 matchups of preseason ranked teams combined across baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse.

Thursday Night Baseball on ACCN

For the second year in a row, Thursdays will be a dedicated night of live baseball programming. Starting on March 21, eight conference games will be featured on Thursday nights throughout the spring.

ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will feature expanded, exclusive championship coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Softball and Baseball Championships this spring, with the live event coverage being supported by ACCN’s studio programming.

All nine games from the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, April 21-28. The tournament starts at campus sites for the first round, before moving to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for the quarterfinals, semis and championship.

All three games from the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. The semis take place on May 3 with the championship match taking place on Sunday, May 5. This marks the first ACC men’s lacrosse tournament since 2019, prior to the launch of ACCN.

Preliminary rounds of the ACC Softball Championship, May 8-10 at Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, N.C. ESPN2 will carry the ACC Softball Championship game on Saturday, May 11.

Four days of pool play and the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 21-25 at Truist Field in Charlotte. ESPN2 will televise the ACC Baseball Championship on Sunday, May 26.

Baseball on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, March 2 3 p.m. No. 2 Florida at Miami ACCN Sat, March 16 4 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 14 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 17 Noon Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN Tue, March 19 7 p.m. Towson at No. 12 Duke ACCN Thu, March 21 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN Fri, March 22 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 10 Clemson ACCN Sat, March 23 3 p.m. No. 12 Duke at No. 13 NC State ACCN Sun, March 24 Noon Georgia Tech at No. 15 North Carolina ACCN Thu, March 28 7 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Miami ACCN Fri, March 29 8 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 13 NC State ACCN Sat, March 30 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech ACCN 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN Thu, April 4 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia ACCN Fri, April 5 7 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, April 7 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh ACCN Thu, April 11 7 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN Sat, April 13 8 p.m. No. 13 NC State at No. 10 Clemson ACCN Tue, April 16 7 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACCN Thu, April 18 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 13 NC State ACCN Sat, April 20 8 p.m. Louisville at Miami ACCN Thu, April 25 7 p.m. No. 14 Virginia at Boston College Game Played at Fenway Park ACCN Sat, April 27 4 p.m. Florida State at No. 12 Duke ACCN 7 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at Notre Dame ACCN Tue, April 30 7 p.m. UNC Charlotte at No. 15 North Carolina ACCN Thu, May 2 7 p.m. Louisville at Boston College ACCN Sat, May 4 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ACCN 7 p.m. No. 13 NC State at Florida State ACCN Sun, May 5 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ACCN Tue, May 7 7 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, May 10 7 p.m. No. 13 NC State at No. 14 Virginia ACCN Sat, May 11 4 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, May 12 Noon Louisville at No. 15 North Carolina ACCN 3 p.m. Maryland at Boston College ACCN Tue, May 14 7 p.m. Liberty at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN Thu, May 16 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 12 Duke ACCN Fri, May 17 7 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 13 NC State ACCN Sat, May 18 Noon Boston College at No. 10 Clemson ACCN 3 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 14 Virginia ACCN

Men’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 3 4 p.m. Vermont at No. 9 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Feb. 10 Noon No. 11 Michigan at No. 3 Virginia ACCN Fri, March 1 6 p.m. No. 19 Pennsylvania at No. 2 Duke ACCN 8 p.m. No. 14 Princeton at No. 17 North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 2 1 p.m. No. 5 Johns Hopkins at No. 3 Virginia ACCN Sat, March 16 2 p.m. No. 11 Michigan at No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, March 30 2 p.m. No. 9 Syracuse at No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, April 7 Noon No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 2 Duke ACCN Sun, April 14 2 p.m. No. 3 Virginia at No. 2 Duke ACCN Sat, April 20 11:30 a.m. No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, April 27 Noon No. 2 Duke at No. 17 North Carolina ACCN Fri, May 3 5 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal #1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal #2 ACCN May, Sun 5 Noon ACC Championship ACCN

Women’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 10 2 p.m. Davidson at No. 23 Clemson ACCN Sat, Feb. 24 Noon No. 23 Clemson at No. 24 Duke ACCN 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 2 11 a.m. No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 16 Noon No. 3 North Carolina at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Sat, March 23 11 a.m. Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ACCN Wed, March 27 7 p.m. Xavier at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 30 Noon No. 3 North Carolina at No. 2 Boston College ACCN Sat, April 6 11:30 a.m. No. 16 Virginia at Louisville ACCN Sat, April 13 4 p.m. No. 2 Boston College at No. 16 Virginia ACCN Wed, April 17 7 p.m. No. 16 Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, April 21 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN Wed, April 24 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, April 26 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, April 28 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship ACCN

Softball on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, Feb 15 11 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Kentucky vs. North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield No. 15 LSU vs. Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, Feb 16 2 p.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield UCF vs. North Carolina ACCN Sat, Feb 17 9 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield No. 25 Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, Feb 18 9:30 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield No. 10 Washington vs. North Carolina ACCN Sun, March 10 4:30 p.m. No. 23 Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN Wed, March 13 7 p.m. No. 14 Alabama at No. 4 Florida State ACCN Thu, March 14 7 p.m. South Dakota at Louisville ACCN Fri, March 15 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 23 Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, March 17 3 p.m. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACCN 5 p.m. Illinois at Louisville ACCN 7 p.m. North Carolina at No. 7 Clemson ACCN Wed, March 20 6 p.m. No. 22 South Carolina at No. 7 Clemson ACCN 8 p.m. No. 5 Texas at No. 4 Florida State ACCN Fri, March 22 6 p.m. No. 7 Clemson at Virginia ACCN Sat, March 23 1 p.m. No. 7 Clemson at Virginia ACCN Sun, March 24 3 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN 5 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at Pittsburgh ACCN Tue, March 26 6 p.m. Indiana at Louisville ACCN 8 p.m. UNC Charlotte at NC State ACCN Fri, March 29 6 p.m. No. 23 Virginia Tech at No. 9 Duke ACCN Tue, April 2 6 p.m. Wofford at No. 23 Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. McNeese at No. 4 Florida State ACCN Wed, April 3 6 p.m. Liberty at No. 23 Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. McNeese at No. 4 Florida State ACCN Sat, April 6 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston College ACCN Sun, April 7 5 p.m. No. 23 Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN 7 p.m. North Carolina at No. 9 Duke ACCN Tue, April 9 7 p.m. Liberty at Virginia ACCN Wed, April 10 7 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACCN Fri, April 12 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACCN Sun, April 14 Noon Boston College at Virginia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 4 Florida State ACCN 6 p.m. No. 9 Duke at No. 7 Clemson ACCN Sun, April 21 4 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ACCN 6 p.m. No. 7 Clemson at Notre Dame ACCN Tue, April 23 7 p.m. Virginia at No. 23 Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, April 27 2 p.m. No. 9 Duke at NC State ACCN Sun, April 28 2 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACCN 4 p.m. No. 9 Duke at NC State ACCN Wed, May 1 7 p.m. No. 18 Florida at No. 4 Florida State ACCN Sat, May 4 Noon Louisville at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at NC State ACCN

