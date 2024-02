ESPN NBA Broadcast Schedule Update: Four New Matchups Selected Between February 28-March 10

ESPN today announced four updates to its current NBA broadcast schedule between February 28 and March 10. The selections are reflected in the grid below.

Date Time (ET) New Game Selection Previous Selection Wed, Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Wed, Mar. 6 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Sun, Mar. 10 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

All ESPN NBA games are also available on the ESPN App.

