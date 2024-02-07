ESPN to Provide Comprehensive Coverage of 2024 NBA Trade Deadline with Special Four-Hour Edition of NBA Today on February 8

ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 NBA trade deadline with a special four-hour edition of NBA Today on Thursday, February 8, starting at 1 p.m. ET. NBA Today: Trade Deadline Special Presented By ESPN BET will air from 1-4 p.m. on ESPN and from 4-5 p.m. on ESPN2. The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m.

Malika Andrews will host NBA Today: Trade Deadline Special Presented By ESPN BET with a variety of analysts and insiders providing insight and news reports through the deadline. ESPN will have commentators at its Los Angeles, Calif. and Bristol, Conn. studios.

Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Front Office Insiders Bobby Marks and Scott Perry and NBA analyst Tim Legler will contribute to the show from Bristol. Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame reporter Michael Wilbon, analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson and Austin Rivers and NBA senior writers Brian Windhorst, Marc Spears and Ramona Shelburne will join Malika Andrews in Los Angeles.

The NBA Today: Trade Deadline Special Presented By ESPN BET is also available on the ESPN App.

In addition to the special episode of NBA Today, ESPN NBA reporters and analysts will document news on SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, ESPN.com and on its variety of its podcasts.

