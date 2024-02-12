ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Heads to Columbia for Georgia at No. 1 South Carolina

GameDay set to air on ABC for the first time ever; show begins at noon ET from Colonial Life Arena

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® travels to Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Feb. 18 for its second of five women’s college basketball shows this season. The one-hour program will air at noon ET on ABC, preceding the matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and Georgia. This marks the first regular season College GameDay show to air on network television across football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Elle Duncan will host the show from inside Colonial Life Arena, alongside women’s college basketball commentator Andraya Carter and Hall of Famers Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe. WNBA All-Star and NBA Today Analyst Chiney Ogwumike will join the desk for her first show this season. Pam Ward and Stephanie White are on the call for the game (1 p.m., ABC).

The top-ranked Gamecocks look to continue their unbeaten streak, sitting 23-0 overall with under a month remaining in the regular season.

Details regarding the remaining women’s college basketball shows will be released in the coming month.