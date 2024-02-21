Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Mexico Open at Vidanta Presented in English, Spanish

Live, four-feed coverage all four days of the event includes one stream in Spanish

Marquee and Featured Groups include Finau, Snedeker, Hoffman, Reavie, Champ, more

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, February 25

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

This week’s live, four-feed coverage of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include a Spanish-language presentation, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET , including a Main Feed presented in both English and Spanish .

, including a . Marquee and Featured groups include nine players who have won multiple TOUR events , including Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, and more.

, including Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, and more. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Hole feed in the afternoon will showcase Vidanta’s par-3 No. 17 .

feed in the afternoon will showcase . Commentary for the Spanish-language feed will include host Marco Farias with Carlos de Corral and Sara Diaz as analysts, and John Sutcliffe reporting on the course.

will include host with and as analysts, and reporting on the course. Dating back to 1944, the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is considered the country’s national championship, and made its debut as an official FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR in 2022.

THURSDAY | February 22

Main Feed | 8:30 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 8:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – Six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR Winner (2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2016 RSM Classic)

Nicolai Højgaard – Three wins on DP World Tour

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Erik van Rooyan – Two-time TOUR winner

Emiliano Grillo – Two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

H. Lee – Two-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 8:45 a.m. ET

Keith Mitchell – TOUR winner (2019 Cognizant Classic)

Charley Hoffman – Four-time TOUR winner

H. Kim – 2021 Japan PGA Championship winner

Chez Reavie – Three-time TOUR winner

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

Brandt Snedeker – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Lanto Griffin – TOUR winner (2019 Texas Children’s Houston Open)

Austin Eckroat – Top 10 finish at 2023 U.S. Open

Dylan Wu – Korn Ferry Tour winner (2019 Price Cutter Charity Championship)

Vincent Norrman – TOUR winner (2023 Barbasol Championship)

Matt Wallace – TOUR winner (2023 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Nico Echavarría – TOUR winner (2023 Puerto Rico Open)

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups – one presented in English and the other presented in both Spanish and English – and one Featured Hole stream.

Featured Group – Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría

– Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría Featured Group – Erik van Rooyen / Emiliano Grillo / K.H. Lee

– Erik van Rooyen / Emiliano Grillo / K.H. Lee Featured Group in Spanish – Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría

– Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

FRIDAY | February 23

Main Feed | 8:30 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 8:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Erik van Rooyen / Emiliano Grillo / K.H. Lee

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tony Finau / Mackenzie Hughes / Nicolai Højgaard

Featured Groups | 8:45 a.m. ET

Lanto Griffin / Austin Eckroat / Dylan Wu

Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Keith Mitchell / Charley Hoffman / S.H. Kim

Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups – one presented in English and the other presented in both Spanish and English – and one Featured Hole stream.

Featured Group – Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker

– Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker Featured Group – Tony Finau / Mackenzie Hughes / Nicolai Højgaard

– Tony Finau / Mackenzie Hughes / Nicolai Højgaard Featured Group in Spanish – Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker

– Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Mexico Open at Vidanta | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 22 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:45 a.m. Main Feed in Spanish Featured Groups Keith Mitchell / Charley Hoffman / S.H. Kim Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Lanto Griffin / Austin Eckroat / Dylan Wu Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría 9 a.m. Marquee Group Tony Finau / Mackenzie Hughes / Nicolai Højgaard ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Erik van Rooyen / Emiliano Grillo / K.H. Lee 4 p.m. Featured Group Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría Featured Group Erik van Rooyen / Emiliano Grillo / K.H. Lee Featured Group in Spanish Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría Featured Hole No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, February 23 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:45 a.m. Main Feed in Spanish Featured Groups Lanto Griffin / Austin Eckroat / Dylan Wu Vincent Norrman / Matt Wallace / Nico Echavarría ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Keith Mitchell / Charley Hoffman / S.H. Kim Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker 9 a.m. Marquee Group Erik van Rooyen / Emiliano Grillo / K.H. Lee ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau / Mackenzie Hughes / Nicolai Højgaard 4 p.m. Featured Group Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker Featured Group Tony Finau / Mackenzie Hughes / Nicolai Højgaard Featured Group in Spanish Chez Reavie / Cameron Champ / Brandt Snedeker Featured Hole No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###