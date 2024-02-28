Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: TOUR’s Florida Swing Begins at Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Coverage begins tomorrow, February 29, at 6:45 a.m. ET

Marquee and Featured groups include McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Fowler, Kim, Villegas, Knapp, more

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing begins with live, four-feed coverage of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches this week at PGA National Resort, exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

Coverage begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 6:45 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, March 3.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, March 3. Marquee and Featured Groups include world No. 2 and 24-time TOUR winner Rory McIlroy ; major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose ; fan favorites Rickie Fowler , Tom Kim and Camilo Villegas ; six previous winners of the Cognizant Classic, including defending champion Chris Kirk ; and Jake Knapp , who won last week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta for his first TOUR win.

include world No. 2 and 24-time TOUR winner ; major winners and ; fan favorites , and ; six previous winners of the Cognizant Classic, including defending champion ; and , who won last week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta for his first TOUR win. Featured Holes coverage will showcase the par-3 5th and 7th on PGA National’s Champion course, as well as Nos. 15 and 17, which bookend a series of challenging holes known as “The Bear Trap” .

coverage will showcase the par-3 5th and 7th on PGA National’s Champion course, as well as Nos. 15 and 17, which bookend a series of challenging holes known as . ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, February 29

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2012 Cognizant Classic winner

– No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2012 Cognizant Classic winner Chris Kirk – Defending Cognizant Classic winner, 4 in FedExCup standings, 2024 The Sentry winner, six-time TOUR winner

– Defending Cognizant Classic winner, 4 in FedExCup standings, 2024 The Sentry winner, six-time TOUR winner Jake Knapp – Won last week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta for first TOUR win, 8 in FedExCup standings

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

– No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour

– 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour Tom Kim – No. 16 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Camilo Villegas – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 Cognizant Classic winner

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 Cognizant Classic winner Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

– 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories Matthieu Pavon – No. 1 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2024 Farmers Insurance Open)

Cameron Young – 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Akshay Bhatia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship) Nick Dunlap – Won the 2024 American Express as an amateur, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Russell Henley – Four-time TOUR winner, 2014 Cognizant Classic winner

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2014 Cognizant Classic winner Eric Cole – 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, lost in playoff to Chris Kirk at 2023 Cognizant Classic

– 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, lost in playoff to Chris Kirk at 2023 Cognizant Classic Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2017 Cognizant Classic winner

– Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2017 Cognizant Classic winner Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Sepp Straka – Two-time TOUR winner, 2022 Cognizant Classic winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rickie Fowler / Sungjae Im / Sepp Straka

Rickie Fowler / Sungjae Im / Sepp Straka Featured Group – Matt Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose / Tom Kim

Matt Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose / Tom Kim Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 3

– No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, March 1

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose / Tom Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy / Chris Kirk / Jake Knapp

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Russell Henley / Eric Cole / Daniel Berger

Rickie Fowler / Sungjae Im / Sepp Straka

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Camilo Villegas / Shane Lowry / Matthieu Pavon

Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Nick Dunlap

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Chris Kirk / Jake Knapp

Rory McIlroy / Chris Kirk / Jake Knapp Featured Group – Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Nick Dunlap

Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Nick Dunlap Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 3

– No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

The Cognizant Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 29 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Camilo Villegas / Shane Lowry / Matthieu Pavon Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Nick Dunlap ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Russell Henley / Eric Cole / Daniel Berger Rickie Fowler / Sungjae Im / Sepp Straka 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Chris Kirk / Jake Knapp ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Matt Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose / Tom Kim 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17 | Par 3 2 p.m. Featured Group Rickie Fowler / Sungjae Im / Sepp Straka Featured Group Matt Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose / Tom Kim Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, March 1 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Russell Henley / Eric Cole / Daniel Berger Rickie Fowler / Sungjae Im / Sepp Straka ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Camilo Villegas / Shane Lowry / Matthieu Pavon Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Nick Dunlap 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Matt Fitzpatrick / Justin Rose / Tom Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Chris Kirk / Jake Knapp Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17 | Par 3 2 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Chris Kirk / Jake Knapp Featured Group Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Nick Dunlap Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###