PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions | Saturday, Feb. 24

First PFL PPV Super Fight to Feature PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions

3 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

12 p.m. ET: Early Card (ESPN+ & ESPNEWS)

ESPN’s 2024 PFL coverage kicks off this weekend with the debut of the first-ever, signature PFL PPV Super Fight event – PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions – from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. ET, on ESPN+ PPV. The Early Card will be available on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS starting at 12 p.m.

Main Event:

Heavyweights collide when PFL’s Renan Ferreira (12-3), fresh off his second round TKO victory during the 2023 PFL Championship meets the first athlete in Bellator history to become champion in two weight divisions simultaneously, Ryan Bader (31-7).

Additional PPV Card Highlights:

Newly crowned PFL Light Heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) returns to 185-pounds for the first time since joining PFL when he challenges undefeated Johnny Eblen (14-0).

At featherweight, top PFL featherweight contender Gabriel Braga (12-1) takes on one of Bellator’s most successful fighters of all time, Patricio Pitbull (35-7), the current Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Lightweight Champion.

At catchweight, two-time PFL Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III goes up against Bellator welterweight titlist Jason Jackson (17-4), who recently put an end to the longest winning streak in MMA (27) vs. Yaroslav Amosov.

Former heavyweight champ Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) welcomes former Bellator Light Heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (17-2) to the 265-pound limit.

A pair of heavy-handed former No. 1 contenders square off at 205-pounds when Thiago Santos (22-11) goes up against former Olympian Yoel Romero (15-7).

The always exciting Clay Collard (24- 11) challenges former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee (21-1) in a special lightweight showdown of striking specialists.

Main Card and Early Card (All times ET)

3 p.m. Feature Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader Heavyweight 11 Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen Middleweight 10 Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Pitbull Featherweight 9 Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson Catchweight 8 Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov Heavyweight 7 Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero Light Heavyweight 6 Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee Lightweight 12 p.m. Feature Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico Featherweight 4 Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio Lightweight 3 Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey De Santis Catchweight 2 Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao Featherweight 1 Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira Amateur Flyweight

