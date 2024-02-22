PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions | Saturday, Feb. 24
Available on ESPN+ PPV
First PFL PPV Super Fight to Feature PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions
3 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card
12 p.m. ET: Early Card (ESPN+ & ESPNEWS)
Subscribe to ESPN+ Here
ESPN’s 2024 PFL coverage kicks off this weekend with the debut of the first-ever, signature PFL PPV Super Fight event – PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions – from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. ET, on ESPN+ PPV. The Early Card will be available on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS starting at 12 p.m.
Main Event:
- Heavyweights collide when PFL’s Renan Ferreira (12-3), fresh off his second round TKO victory during the 2023 PFL Championship meets the first athlete in Bellator history to become champion in two weight divisions simultaneously, Ryan Bader (31-7).
Additional PPV Card Highlights:
- Newly crowned PFL Light Heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) returns to 185-pounds for the first time since joining PFL when he challenges undefeated Johnny Eblen (14-0).
- At featherweight, top PFL featherweight contender Gabriel Braga (12-1) takes on one of Bellator’s most successful fighters of all time, Patricio Pitbull (35-7), the current Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Lightweight Champion.
- At catchweight, two-time PFL Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III goes up against Bellator welterweight titlist Jason Jackson (17-4), who recently put an end to the longest winning streak in MMA (27) vs. Yaroslav Amosov.
- Former heavyweight champ Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) welcomes former Bellator Light Heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (17-2) to the 265-pound limit.
- A pair of heavy-handed former No. 1 contenders square off at 205-pounds when Thiago Santos (22-11) goes up against former Olympian Yoel Romero (15-7).
- The always exciting Clay Collard (24- 11) challenges former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee (21-1) in a special lightweight showdown of striking specialists.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App PFL Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- ESPN+: PFL’s, 8-episode, Fight Camp Confidential takes fans to the heart of the action of PFL and Bellator’s elite fighters, featuring exclusive access to the camps of the World Champions, providing an up close and personal look into their training.
- ESPN+: The 14-epsiode PFL Fight Week, brings fans inside the fighters’ captivating lives from arrival in Riyadh, through final training and into the Smart Cage, showcasing the intensity of competition and light-hearted moments of fight week.
- ESPN.com: Expert picks and best bets: Who do bettors favor in PFL vs. Bellator and UFC Mexico City?
- ESPN.com: Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay show potential of what PFL’s future could be
- ESPN.com: PFL talent pool for 2024 includes Liz Carmouche, Phil Davis
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Main Card and Early Card (All times ET)
|3 p.m.
|Feature
|Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
|Heavyweight
|11
|Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|10
|Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Pitbull
|Featherweight
|9
|Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson
|Catchweight
|8
|Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
|Heavyweight
|7
|Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
|Light Heavyweight
|6
|Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee
|Lightweight
|12 p.m.
|Feature
|Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|4
|Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio
|Lightweight
|3
|Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey De Santis
|Catchweight
|2
|Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
|Featherweight
|1
|Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira
|Amateur Flyweight
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]