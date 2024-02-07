Spring Sports in Full Swing on Longhorn Network Starting Friday, Feb. 16
Longhorn Network is set for an extensive slate of Texas baseball and softball in 2024, as well as coverage of the 2024 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist, men’s and women’s tennis, and spring volleyball totaling more than 80 live spring events beginning Friday, Feb. 16. For more than a dozen years, Longhorn Network has served Texas fans by presenting thousands of UT athletics matchups and university events across the Forty Acres since its launch in August 2011. The Spring of 2024 will be its final sports season.
Texas Softball
First pitch for Texas softball on Longhorn Network begins Friday, Feb. 16 with the perennial powerhouse taking part in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, an ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament. Matchups against No. 2 Tennessee and Kentucky are set for LHN. In addition, LHN will televise 21 total games from the Lone Star State Invitational (Feb. 23-25) and the Longhorn Invitational (March 1-4), hosted at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
In all, Longhorn Network is slated for 35 televised games throughout the 2024 season, including UT’s Big 12 home games against BYU, No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 19 Baylor and Iowa State. The full three-game clashes against the Cougars and Cyclones are all set for LHN.
Texas enters the 2024 season at No. 5 in the preseason polls after advancing to the squad’s fourth consecutive NCAA Super Regional. The Longhorns, who were picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll – their highest predicted finish since 2021, return eight of their starters from the end of the 2023 season along with UT’s full pitching staff. For a full look at the 2024 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.
Texas Baseball
Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 35 games this season beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16 with the Longhorns hosting San Diego. Big 12 homestands against Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma State and Kansas will all be televised on LHN, with a Sunday showdown against No. 5 TCU carried on the network. Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wednesday, March 27.
Texas shared the 2023 Big 12 regular season title with Oklahoma State and West Virginia, with all three selected for the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. The Longhorns reached the NCAA Super Regionals for the third straight season, capping a 42-22 campaign. UT was ranked No. 16 in the D1Baseball preseason poll. For a full look at the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.
Additional Spring Sports
Longhorn Network showcases several Texas teams in action this spring, including the two-time defending NCAA Champion UT volleyball team. LHN will once again present multi-day coverage of the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist, as well as men’s and women’s tennis matches throughout the spring.
2024 LONGHORN NETWORK SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Fri, Feb 16
|6 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. Texas
|Sat, Feb 17
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky vs. Texas
|Wed, Feb 21
|6 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Texas
|Fri, Feb 23
|Noon
|Stanford vs. Louisiana
|2:30 p.m.
|Stanford vs. Colorado State
|5 p.m.
|Louisiana at Texas
|10:30 p.m.
|Colorado State at Texas*
|Sat, Feb 24
|Noon
|Louisiana vs. Colorado State
|5:30 p.m.
|Colorado State at Texas
|8 p.m.
|Stanford at Texas
|10 p.m.
|Louisiana vs. Stanford
|Sun, Feb 25
|11 a.m.
|Colorado State vs. Stanford
|1:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Texas
|Fri, Mar 1
|11 a.m.
|Northwestern State vs. Hofstra
|1:30 p.m.
|Tarleton vs. Hofstra
|4 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Texas
|6:30 p.m.
|Tarleton at Texas
|Sat, Mar 2
|11 a.m.
|Penn State vs. Hofstra
|1:30 p.m.
|Penn State vs. Tarleton
|4 p.m.
|Hofstra at Texas
|Sun, Mar 3
|11 a.m.
|Hofstra at Texas
|1:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State vs. Penn State
|4 p.m.
|Tarleton vs. Penn State
|Mon, Mar 4
|6 p.m.
|Penn State at Texas
|Wed, Mar 6
|7 p.m.
|UT Arlington at Texas
|Thu, Mar 14
|7 p.m.
|BYU at Texas
|Fri, Mar 15
|6 p.m.
|BYU at Texas
|Sat, Mar 16
|1 p.m.
|BYU at Texas
|Sun, Apr 7
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|Wed, Apr 10
|5:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Texas
|Sun, Apr 14
|2 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|Thu, Apr 25
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Texas
|Fri, Apr 26
|7 p.m.
|Iowa State at Texas
|Sat, Apr 27
|2 p.m.
|Iowa State at Texas
|Sun, Apr 28
|1 p.m.
|Iowa State at Texas
*tape-delayed
2024 LONGHORN NETWORK BASEBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Fri, Feb 16
|8 p.m.
|San Diego at Texas
|Sat, Feb 17
|3:30 p.m.
|San Diego at Texas
|Sun, Feb 18
|2 p.m.
|San Diego at Texas
|Tue, Feb 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Texas
|Fri, Feb 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Texas
|Sat, Feb 24
|2:30 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Texas
|Sun, Feb 25
|11 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Texas*
|Tue, Feb 27
|7:30 p.m.
|St. John’s at Texas
|Tue, Mar 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Texas
|Tue, Mar 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Texas
|Fri, Mar 15
|8 p.m.
|Washington at Texas
|Sat, Mar 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington at Texas
|Sun, Mar 17
|2 p.m.
|Washington at Texas
|Tue, Mar 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Air Force at Texas
|Wed, Mar 20
|5 p.m.
|Air Force at Texas
|Fri, Mar 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|Sat, Mar 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|Sun, Mar 24
|2 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|Tue, Mar 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas
|Tue, Apr 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Texas
|Thu, Apr 4
|7:30 p.m.
|BYU at Texas
|Fri, Apr 5
|8:30 p.m.
|BYU at Texas
|Sat, Apr 6
|3:30 p.m.
|BYU at Texas
|Wed, Apr 10
|8 p.m.
|Texas State at Texas
|Tue, Apr 16
|7:30 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas
|Sun, Apr 21
|2 p.m.
|TCU at Texas
|Tue, Apr 23
|7:30 p.m.
|UT Arlington at Texas
|Tue, Apr 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Texas
|Fri, May 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Texas
|Sat, May 4
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Texas
|Sun, May 5
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Texas
|Thu, May 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Texas
|Fri, May 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Texas
|Sat, May 18
|3:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Texas
*tape-delayed
2024 LONGHORN NETWORK SPRING SPORTS SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Sun, Feb 18
|Noon
|Women’s Tennis – Auburn at Texas
|Thu, Feb 29
|8 p.m.
|Spring Volleyball – Texas State at Texas
|Sun, Mar 10
|Noon
|Women’s Tennis – Cincinnati at Texas
|3 p.m.
|Men’s Tennis – Ohio State at Texas
|Fri, Mar 22
|4:30 p.m.
|Women’s Tennis – Oklahoma State at Texas
|Sun, Mar 24
|Noon
|Women’s Tennis – Kansas State at Texas
|5 p.m.
|Men’s Tennis – TCU at Texas
|Wed, Mar 27
|7:30 p.m.
|96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|Thu, Mar 28
|8 p.m.
|96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|Fri, Mar 29
|10:30 a.m.
|96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|6 p.m.
|96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|Sat, Mar 30
|2:30 p.m.
|96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|Sat, Apr 13
|5 p.m.
|Men’s Tennis – Baylor at Texas