Spring Sports in Full Swing on Longhorn Network Starting Friday, Feb. 16

Longhorn Network is set for an extensive slate of Texas baseball and softball in 2024, as well as coverage of the 2024 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist, men’s and women’s tennis, and spring volleyball totaling more than 80 live spring events beginning Friday, Feb. 16. For more than a dozen years, Longhorn Network has served Texas fans by presenting thousands of UT athletics matchups and university events across the Forty Acres since its launch in August 2011. The Spring of 2024 will be its final sports season.

Texas Softball

First pitch for Texas softball on Longhorn Network begins Friday, Feb. 16 with the perennial powerhouse taking part in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, an ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament. Matchups against No. 2 Tennessee and Kentucky are set for LHN. In addition, LHN will televise 21 total games from the Lone Star State Invitational (Feb. 23-25) and the Longhorn Invitational (March 1-4), hosted at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

In all, Longhorn Network is slated for 35 televised games throughout the 2024 season, including UT’s Big 12 home games against BYU, No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 19 Baylor and Iowa State. The full three-game clashes against the Cougars and Cyclones are all set for LHN.

Texas enters the 2024 season at No. 5 in the preseason polls after advancing to the squad’s fourth consecutive NCAA Super Regional. The Longhorns, who were picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll – their highest predicted finish since 2021, return eight of their starters from the end of the 2023 season along with UT’s full pitching staff. For a full look at the 2024 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Texas Baseball

Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 35 games this season beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16 with the Longhorns hosting San Diego. Big 12 homestands against Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma State and Kansas will all be televised on LHN, with a Sunday showdown against No. 5 TCU carried on the network. Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wednesday, March 27.

Texas shared the 2023 Big 12 regular season title with Oklahoma State and West Virginia, with all three selected for the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. The Longhorns reached the NCAA Super Regionals for the third straight season, capping a 42-22 campaign. UT was ranked No. 16 in the D1Baseball preseason poll. For a full look at the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Additional Spring Sports

Longhorn Network showcases several Texas teams in action this spring, including the two-time defending NCAA Champion UT volleyball team. LHN will once again present multi-day coverage of the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist, as well as men’s and women’s tennis matches throughout the spring.

2024 LONGHORN NETWORK SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Feb 16 6 p.m. Tennessee vs. Texas Sat, Feb 17 7 p.m. Kentucky vs. Texas Wed, Feb 21 6 p.m. Houston Christian at Texas Fri, Feb 23 Noon Stanford vs. Louisiana 2:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Colorado State 5 p.m. Louisiana at Texas 10:30 p.m. Colorado State at Texas* Sat, Feb 24 Noon Louisiana vs. Colorado State 5:30 p.m. Colorado State at Texas 8 p.m. Stanford at Texas 10 p.m. Louisiana vs. Stanford Sun, Feb 25 11 a.m. Colorado State vs. Stanford 1:30 p.m. Louisiana at Texas Fri, Mar 1 11 a.m. Northwestern State vs. Hofstra 1:30 p.m. Tarleton vs. Hofstra 4 p.m. Northwestern State at Texas 6:30 p.m. Tarleton at Texas Sat, Mar 2 11 a.m. Penn State vs. Hofstra 1:30 p.m. Penn State vs. Tarleton 4 p.m. Hofstra at Texas Sun, Mar 3 11 a.m. Hofstra at Texas 1:30 p.m. Northwestern State vs. Penn State 4 p.m. Tarleton vs. Penn State Mon, Mar 4 6 p.m. Penn State at Texas Wed, Mar 6 7 p.m. UT Arlington at Texas Thu, Mar 14 7 p.m. BYU at Texas Fri, Mar 15 6 p.m. BYU at Texas Sat, Mar 16 1 p.m. BYU at Texas Sun, Apr 7 2 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Wed, Apr 10 5:30 p.m. Texas State at Texas Sun, Apr 14 2 p.m. Baylor at Texas Thu, Apr 25 7 p.m. Nicholls at Texas Fri, Apr 26 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Sat, Apr 27 2 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Sun, Apr 28 1 p.m. Iowa State at Texas

*tape-delayed

2024 LONGHORN NETWORK BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Feb 16 8 p.m. San Diego at Texas Sat, Feb 17 3:30 p.m. San Diego at Texas Sun, Feb 18 2 p.m. San Diego at Texas Tue, Feb 20 7:30 p.m. Houston Christian at Texas Fri, Feb 23 7:30 p.m. Cal Poly at Texas Sat, Feb 24 2:30 p.m. Cal Poly at Texas Sun, Feb 25 11 p.m. Cal Poly at Texas* Tue, Feb 27 7:30 p.m. St. John’s at Texas Tue, Mar 5 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Texas Tue, Mar 12 7:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas Fri, Mar 15 8 p.m. Washington at Texas Sat, Mar 16 3:30 p.m. Washington at Texas Sun, Mar 17 2 p.m. Washington at Texas Tue, Mar 19 7:30 p.m. Air Force at Texas Wed, Mar 20 5 p.m. Air Force at Texas Fri, Mar 22 7:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas Sat, Mar 23 3:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas Sun, Mar 24 2 p.m. Baylor at Texas Tue, Mar 26 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas Tue, Apr 2 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas Thu, Apr 4 7:30 p.m. BYU at Texas Fri, Apr 5 8:30 p.m. BYU at Texas Sat, Apr 6 3:30 p.m. BYU at Texas Wed, Apr 10 8 p.m. Texas State at Texas Tue, Apr 16 7:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Sun, Apr 21 2 p.m. TCU at Texas Tue, Apr 23 7:30 p.m. UT Arlington at Texas Tue, Apr 30 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston at Texas Fri, May 3 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Sat, May 4 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Sun, May 5 2 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Thu, May 16 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas Fri, May 17 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas Sat, May 18 3:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas

*tape-delayed

2024 LONGHORN NETWORK SPRING SPORTS SCHEDULE