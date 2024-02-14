Tiger Woods Makes PGA TOUR Season Debut at Genesis Invitational, Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Coverage of TOUR’s third Signature Event this year begins tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. ET

Enhanced Main Feed features Woods, Thomas, Woodland on Thursday, Friday

Expanded Marquee Groups and Featured Groups include eight of top 10 players in world

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Tiger Woods will make his first appearance at a PGA TOUR event this season, exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ tomorrow, February 15, at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Live, four-feed coverage begins on ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 18.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 18. Woods, the event’s player-host, will be featured in enhanced Main Feed coverage, teeing off at 12:25 p.m. ET, in a group with two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

Expanded Marquee Groups and Featured Groups on ESPN+ include eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, along with Viktor Hovland (No. 4), Xander Schauffele (No. 5), Wyndham Clark (No. 6), Patrick Cantlay (No. 7), Max Homa (No. 8), and Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 9).

The tournament field at The Genesis Invitational this week includes 15 major champions, 54 TOUR winners, six FedExCup Champions, and 41 of the top 50 players in the world .

. The Featured Holes feed will showcase Riviera’s par-3 Nos. 4, 14 and 16, and the famous par-4 10th, a drivable, risk-reward hole considered one of the best short par-4’s in all of golf.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature enhanced Main Feed and expanded Marquee Groups coverage at the TOUR’s five remaining Signature Events in 2024: the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and Travelers Championship.

Thursday, February 15

Main Feed | 10:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 11 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland (Tee time: 12:25 p.m. ET) Tiger Woods – 82 PGA TOUR wins (tied for most all-time), 15-time major winner, 41 DP World Tour wins (third most all-time), 11-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup Champion Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

(Tee time: 12:25 p.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 12 noon ET

Nick Taylor – Won last week’s WM Phoenix Open, four-time TOUR winner

– Won last week’s WM Phoenix Open, four-time TOUR winner Viktor Hovland – No. 4 world ranking, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

– No. 4 world ranking, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories Sam Burns – Five-time TOUR winner

Jordan Spieth – No. 12 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

– No. 12 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion Tom Kim – No. 17 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 17 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner Patrick Cantlay – No. 7 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion

Featured Groups | 12:30 p.m. ET

Ludvig Åberg – No. 11 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

– No. 11 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur Nick Hardy – TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley)

– TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley) Christiaan Bezuidenhout – Three wins on DP World Tour

Jason Day – No. 19 world ranking, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

– No. 19 world ranking, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner Tony Finau – Six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

– Six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open) Brendon Todd – Three-time TOUR winner

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland

(When Woods, Thomas and Woodland complete their round, coverage will follow the Rory McIlroy/Wyndham Clark/Max Homa group, in progress.)

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Wyndham Clark – No. 6 world ranking, 2023 U.S. Open champion, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 6 world ranking, 2023 U.S. Open champion, three-time TOUR winner Max Homa – No. 8 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Group – Jordan Spieth/Patrick Cantlay/Tom Kim

(When Spieth, Cantlay and Kim complete their round, coverage will follow the Collin Morikawa/Matt Fitzpatrick/Scottie Scheffler group, in progress.)

Collin Morikawa – No. 14 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 14 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

– No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, 2023 THE PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Hole – No. 10 | Par 4

– No. 10 | Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Friday, February 16

Main Feed | 10:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 11 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland (Tee time: 2:54 p.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 12 noon ET

Collin Morikawa/Matt Fitzpatrick/Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy/Wyndham Clark/Max Homa

Featured Groups | 10:45 p.m. ET

Jason Day/Tony Finau/Brendon Todd

Sahith Theegala– No. 20 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

– No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open) Tommy Fleetwood – No. 13 world ranking, seven-time winner on the DP World Tour

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland

– Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland Featured Group – Rory McIlroy/Wyndham Clark/Max Homa

(When McIlroy, Clark and Homa complete their round, coverage will follow the Spieth, Cantlay and Kim, in progress.)

Featured Hole – No. 10 | Par 4

– No. 10 | Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

The Genesis Invitational | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 15 10:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland 11 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 14, 16 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 4 12 noon Marquee Groups Nick Taylor/Viktor Hovland /Sam Burns Jordan Spieth/Patrick Cantlay/Tom Kim 12:30 p.m. Featured Groups Ludvig Åberg/Nick Hardy/Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jason Day/Tony Finau/Brendon Todd 4 p.m. Featured Group Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland Wyndham Clark/Rory McIlroy/ Max Homa Featured Group Jordan Spieth/Patrick Cantlay/Tom Kim Collin Morikawa/Matt Fitzpatrick/Scottie Scheffler Featured Holes No. 10 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, February 16 10:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland 10:45 a.m. Featured Groups Jason Day/Tony Finau/Brendon Todd Sahith Theegala/Xander Schauffele/Tommy Fleetwood 11 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 14, 16 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 4 12 noon Marquee Groups Collin Morikawa/Matt Fitzpatrick/Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy/Wyndham Clark/Max Homa 4 p.m. Featured Group Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland Featured Group Rory McIlroy/Wyndham Clark/Max Homa Jordan Spieth/Patrick Cantlay/Tom Kim Featured Holes No. 10 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###