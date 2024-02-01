7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

4 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Dolidze vs. Imavov live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

No. 8 ranked UFC middleweight contender Roman Dolidze (12-2) takes on No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 1NC) in the main event. Dolidze steps into his first UFC main event looking to deliver another signature KO and break into the Top 5 while Imavov returns to the Octagon planning to reignite his run towards the title.

Co-Main Event:

Lightweights collide as No. 13 ranked contender Renato Moicano (17-5-1) squares off with No. 15 Drew Dober (27-12 1NC). Moicano aims to build another win streak by defending his spot in the rankings. Dober comes in with four wins in his last five outings looking to add to his record for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history.

On the call

John Gooden will call the action joined by former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 2/2 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Dolidze vs. Imavov ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Dolidze vs. Imavov ESPN+ Sat. 2/3 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dolidze vs. Imavov (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dolidze vs. Imavov (Main Card) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Dolidze vs. Imavov ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov Co-Main Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober Undercard Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov Undercard Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva Undercard Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov Undercard Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke 4:00 PM Feature Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita Undercard Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson Undercard Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez Undercard JeongYeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder Undercard Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko Undercard Landon Quinones vs. MarQuel Mederos Undercard Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues

