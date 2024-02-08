7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

4 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Hermansson vs. Pyfer live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

The main event features a classic veteran vs. prospect middleweight clash as Jack Hermansson (23-8) squares off with Joe Pyfer (12-2). Hermansson returns for the first time since 2022 looking to get back in the Top 10 and put himself in title contention. Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Pyfer aims to continue his winning streak and secure a win over a top ranked contender in his first UFC main event.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event is a clash between veteran featherweights as Dan Ige (17-7) squares off with Team Alpha Male’s Andre Fili (23-10). Ige looks for a comeback to further cement his place in the hierarchy while Fili returns after collecting a first-round stoppage win over Lucas Almeida at UFC 296, raising his hand to replace Lerone Murphy here.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action joined by former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 2/8 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Hermansson vs. Pyfer ESPN+ 6 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Hermansson vs. Pyfer ESPNEWS Sat. 2/10 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hermansson vs. Pyfer (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hermansson vs. Pyfer (Main Card) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Dolidze vs. Imavov ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer Co-Main Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili Undercard Robert Bryzcek vs. Ihor Potieria Undercard Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues Undercard Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers Undercard Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan 4:00 PM Feature Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates Undercard Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba Undercard Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil Undercard Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio Undercard Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells Undercard Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov Undercard Fernie Garcia vs. Hyder Amil Undercard Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng

