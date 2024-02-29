Special Early Start Time – 4 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

1:30 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2. The main card begins at a special early start time of 4 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 1:30 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

The main event sees No. 12 ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik take on undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Rozenstruik (13-5) looks to climb the rankings and add to his 12 KO wins and nine first round finishes, while Gaziev (12-0), a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, looks to remain undefeated.

Co-Main Event:

Light heavyweights Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro meet in a thrilling co-main event. Petrino (10-0), also a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, looks to remain undefeated against the formidable Pedro (10-4), who intends to keep his 100% finish rate intact and add to his 10 first round finishes.

On the call:

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 3/1 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev ESPN+ Sat. 3/2 1:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (Main Card) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

4 p.m. Main Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev Co-Main Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro Undercard Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev Undercard Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan Undercard Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg 1:30 p.m. Feature Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett Undercard Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopaj Undercard Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat Undercard Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro Undercard Ludovit Klein vs. AJ Cunningham Undercard Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

