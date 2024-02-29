UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, March 2, on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
Special Early Start Time – 4 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
1:30 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2. The main card begins at a special early start time of 4 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 1:30 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- The main event sees No. 12 ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik take on undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Rozenstruik (13-5) looks to climb the rankings and add to his 12 KO wins and nine first round finishes, while Gaziev (12-0), a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, looks to remain undefeated.
Co-Main Event:
- Light heavyweights Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro meet in a thrilling co-main event. Petrino (10-0), also a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, looks to remain undefeated against the formidable Pedro (10-4), who intends to keep his 100% finish rate intact and add to his 10 first round finishes.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
- Best MMA fighters at every age (Friday)
- UFC Fight Night: Expert picks, best bets for Rozenstruik-Gaziev
On the call:
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 3/1
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev
|ESPN2
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev
|ESPN+
|Sat. 3/2
|1:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (Main Card)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|4 p.m.
|Main
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
|Co-Main
|Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro
|Undercard
|Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev
|Undercard
|Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan
|Undercard
|Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg
|1:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett
|Undercard
|Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopaj
|Undercard
|Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat
|Undercard
|Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
|Undercard
|Ludovit Klein vs. AJ Cunningham
|Undercard
|Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]