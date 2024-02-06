Viewership for ESPN’s NBA Countdown, NBA Today Shows Up in January 2024

Viewership for both of ESPN’s NBA studio shows was up in January 2024, according to Nielsen. NBA Countdown averaged 1,039,000 viewers on ESPN and ABC, up 42 percent from January 2023. Viewership among women was up 85 percent, while Hispanic audiences increased by 51 percent, according to Nielsen. ABC aired five additional NBA Countdown shows in January of 2024.

In addition, NBA Today, ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show, averaged 344,000 viewers in January, up three percent from January 2023. Viewership amongst women was up three percent, while the Hispanic audience increased by nine percent.

Malika Andrews hosts both NBA Countdown and NBA Today. Both shows are also available on the ESPN App.

NBA Today airs Monday through Friday on ESPN from 3-4 p.m. ET. NBA Countdown precedes NBA games on ESPN (Wednesdays and Fridays) and on ABC (Saturdays and Sundays).

