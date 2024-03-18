ACC Network Announces 2024 Spring Football Coverage Plans

ACCN to air special UNC Tar Heels All-Access spring practice

First look at new head coaches at Boston College, Duke and Syracuse

ACC PM and ACC Huddle specials to surround Spring Football Season

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home for ACC spring football throughout April. 13 spring football games and one special All-Access practice will air live on either ACCN or ACCNX, the network’s digital platform, three straight weekends in April. All games on ACCNX will also stream on ESPN+.

The action kicks off on Saturday, April 6 with both the Clemson (1 p.m. ET, ACCNX/ESPN+) and NC State (2 p.m., ACCN) spring games.

Head coach Mack Brown and the UNC Tar Heels will hold a special spring practice on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. that will air live on ACCN. Coverage will include unique access and sound from players and coaches. Immediately following the UNC practice, fans will get a first look at newly hired Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien (Noon, ACCN) during the Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game. Coverage continues throughout the afternoon with Georgia Tech (1 p.m. ACCNX/ESPN+), Pitt (2 p.m., ACCN), Virginia Tech (3 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+) and Miami (4 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+) spring games.

Louisville’s spring game will take place on Friday night, April 19 (7 p.m., ACCN). Coverage continues on Saturday, April 20, with Wake Forest (2 p.m., ACCN) and Virginia (2:30 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+) in action. Reigning ACC Champion Florida State’s spring showcase will air live on ACCN at 4 p.m. Coverage of the spring season concludes with first-year coaches Manny Diaz and Duke (6 p.m., ACCN) and Fran Brown and Syracuse (6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+).

ACCN’s studio programming surrounding ACC football continues throughout the spring season. ACC PM will air a four-hour show with a special start time of 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, with live coverage of North Carolina’s Pro Day. Mark Packer will host from ESPN’s Charlotte studio alongside Eric Mac Lain and David Hale while Kelsey Riggs and EJ Manuel will report live from Chapel Hill.

ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview with host Riggs and analysts Mac Lain, Manuel, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt will air on Tuesday, April 2 (10 p.m.). Following the spring football season, ACC Huddle: NFL Draft Preview (7 p.m.) and ACC Huddle: Spring Football Review (8 p.m.) will air back-to-back on ACCN Monday, April 22.

All spring football games on ACCNX will re-air this spring on ACCN.

2024 ACC Football Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Thu, Mar 28 3 p.m. ACC PM: North Carolina Pro Day ACCN Fri, Mar 29 3 p.m. Virginia Pro Day* ACCN Tue, Apr 2 3 p.m. NC State Pro Day* ACCN 10 p.m. ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview ACCN Fri, Apr 5 3 p.m. Duke Pro Day* ACCN Sat, Apr 6 1 p.m. Clemson Spring Game ACCNX/ESPN+ 2 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACCN Mon, Apr 8 3 p.m. Wake Forest Pro Day* ACCN Wed, Apr 10 9 p.m. ACC Huddle ACCN Sat, Apr 13 10 a.m. North Carolina All-Access Practice ACCN Noon Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCN 1 p.m. Georgia Tech: White & Gold Spring Game ACCNX/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Pitt Spring Game ACCN 3 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game ACCNX/ESPN+ 4 p.m. Miami Spring Game ACCNX/ESPN+ Wed, Apr 17 9 p.m. ACC Huddle ACCN Fri, Apr 19 7 p.m. Louisville Spring Game ACCN Sat, Apr 20 2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game ACCN 2:30 p.m. Virginia Spring Game ACCNX/ESPN+ 4 p.m. Florida State: Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase ACCN 6 p.m. Duke: Blue & White Spring Game ACCN 6 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game ACCNX/ESPN+ Mon, Apr 22 7 p.m. ACC Huddle: NFL Draft Preview ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Huddle: Spring Football Review ACCN TBD TBD Clemson Pro Day ACCN TBD TBD Florida State Pro Day ACCN TBD TBD Pitt Pro Day ACCN

*Tape-Delayed