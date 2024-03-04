ACC Network Set for Two Weeks of Event and Studio Programming Surrounding 2024 ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments from Greensboro and Washington, D.C.

ACC Network tips off postseason coverage with more than 55 hours of studio and event programming on ACC Network surrounding the 2024 ACC women’s and men’s basketball tournaments in Greensboro, N.C. and Washington, D.C. ACCN is the exclusive home to the first round through semifinals of the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and the first round of the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by T. Rowe Price, with live studio coverage scheduled from onsite throughout both tournaments.

Live Game Action

ACC Network will exclusively televise the first round through semifinals of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 6-10), while the title game will air on ESPN. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the early session action for the first two days of the tournament, while Jenn Hildreth and Debbie Antonelli have the evening sessions through quarterfinals. Ward, alongside Kelly Gramlich, will announce the early session quarterfinal on Friday. Ward and Antonelli will team up to commentate the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN, and Angel Gray will report from the sidelines for all 14 games of the tournament.

The first round of the ACC Men’s Tournament presented by T. Rowe Price will air on ACCN Tuesday, March 12. Wes Durham and Cory Alexander will call the first two games at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., while Dave O’Brien and Jay Bilas will team up to call the evening game (7 p.m.). Dan Shulman and Bilas will call the ACC Championship game on Saturday, March 16 (8:30 p.m., ESPN).

Nothing But Net

Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball show, will be live from both Greensboro and Washington, D.C. with surrounding studio coverage. In Greensboro, the team of hosts Kelsey Riggs and Justin Walters and analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw will provide pre- and post-game coverage all five days of the competition on ACC Network, including Sunday’s championship game.

The following week in the nation’s capital, Riggs will host alongside Nothing But Net men’s analysts Joel Berry, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock. The team will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis during the first day of competition and will wrap up action from the day with an hour-long show at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. On Saturday, Nothing But Net will air a 90-minute pre-Championship game show (7 p.m., ACCN) and an hour-long postgame show once a champion is crowned (10:30 p.m., ACCN).

‘Bring It Home’

ACC Network and acclaimed jazz/hip-hop collective Butcher Brown teamed up to create a pulsating anthem for the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

This anthem helps carry the excitement and momentum from the regular season into the tournament while paying homage to the history of the tournament and its importance to fans and players alike as they look to ‘Bring It Home’. The spot utilizes a remixed version of ACCN’s season-long anthem Down With The King by Butcher Brown featuring a fresh verse from Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels of famed hip-hop group Run-DMC.

In celebration of the anthem, Butcher Brown will host a live performance during halftime of the 7 p.m. game on March 14 and will appear on ACC PM that same day.

Dual Locations

March 9 will be a busy day of live ACCN studio coverage from two onsite locations. The Nothing But Net women’s team will provide insight and analysis throughout the day from Greensboro starting at 11:30 a.m. From 4:30-6 p.m., the men’s Nothing But Net team, live from Durham, will join forces with the women’s team for a blended show. The crew will react to the first women’s semifinal and look ahead to the second semifinal, while also reacting to and previewing the final day of the ACC men’s regular season schedule, which includes a top-10 UNC vs. Duke showdown. The Nothing But Net men’s team will wrap up the day live from Durham with an hour-long show beginning at 10 p.m. following UNC vs. Duke.

Additional Programming and Coverage Highlights:

ACC PM: Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum, hosts of ACCN’s weekday afternoon program, will be live from Washington, D.C. Wednesday-Friday with special guests scheduled to appear throughout the three days. Wednesday’s show airs from 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday is live from 5-7 p.m. and Friday’s show is from 4-6 p.m.

Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum, hosts of ACCN’s weekday afternoon program, will be live from Washington, D.C. Wednesday-Friday with special guests scheduled to appear throughout the three days. Wednesday’s show airs from 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday is live from 5-7 p.m. and Friday’s show is from 4-6 p.m. Selection Sunday: On Sunday, March 17, ACCN will air back-to-back Selection Sunday specials from the Bristol, Conn. studios. At 9 p.m., Riggs hosts Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special alongside Berry, Boeheim, Boozer and Hancock. At 10 p.m., Riggs hosts Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special alongside Gramlich, Latta and McGraw.

On Sunday, March 17, ACCN will air back-to-back Selection Sunday specials from the Bristol, Conn. studios. At 9 p.m., Riggs hosts Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special alongside Berry, Boeheim, Boozer and Hancock. At 10 p.m., Riggs hosts Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special alongside Gramlich, Latta and McGraw. College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be live from the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Championship from noon – 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 (ESPN), ahead of the Championship Sunday action. Host Elle Duncan and analyst Andraya Carter will be live from Greensboro, N.C., while the rest of the GameDay crew will join from other tournament sites.

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be live from the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Championship from noon – 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 (ESPN), ahead of the Championship Sunday action. Host and analyst will be live from Greensboro, N.C., while the rest of the GameDay crew will join from other tournament sites. Postgame Sound: Postgame press conferences featuring head coaches and student-athletes will be streamed live on ACCNX following each game of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Championship trophy presentations will also be carried live postgame on Nothing But Net.

Champ Week Presented by Principal – ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, Mar 6 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network Thu, Mar 7 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network Fri, Mar 8 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Pam Ward, Kelly Gramlich, Angel Gray ACC Network 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Pam Ward, Kelly Gramlich, Angel Gray ACC Network 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network Sat, Mar 9 Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Pam Ward, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 7 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Pam Ward, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network Sun, Mar 10 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Pam Ward, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ESPN

Champ Week Presented by Principal – ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tue, Mar 12 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander ACC Network 4:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander ACC Network 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas ACC Network Wed, Mar 13 Noon ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN2 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN/ESPNU Thu, Mar 14 Noon ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN/ESPN2 Fri, Mar 15 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN/ESPN2 Sat, Mar 16 8:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN

About ACC Network

