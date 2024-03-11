“BAMA SB” Breaks Ground as First Softball SEC Storied Film, Debuts April 15 on SEC Network

A story of how one team’s chemistry turned the Tide, the latest SEC Storied documentary is “BAMA SB,” chronicling the magical path of the 2012 Alabama softball team as they stormed through the season and knocked off perennial powerhouse Oklahoma to capture the SEC’s first ever NCAA Women’s College World Series title. The film, presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, will air on Monday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network, immediately following Alabama’s “Mic’d Up Monday” home game against Texas A&M.

“BAMA SB” was directed by filmmaking duo Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern Winters of Lookalike Productions, alongside producer-editor Amanda Postel.

“This was the most seamless shoot of our careers,” Lax said. “These women are still the amazing team they’d always been. Give them a goal and they’ll accomplish it with passion, focus, and a lot of fun.”

“Kudos needs to go to the University of Alabama’s Archive Department,” shared Stern Winters. “Whatever we needed, they were there with a wealth of incredible footage and powerful photos. Amazing story, cast, people, and experience. Their legacy is alive and well.”

An in-person premiere – hosted by SEC Network and presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet – is set for Saturday, April 13 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at the Bama Theatre. Full details, including ticketing, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advance press screeners of “BAMA SB” are available upon request: [email protected]

Film Summary

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy had never seen a group like those who joined the Crimson Tide in 2009. They were only freshmen, but their talent was deep, and their hearts seemed to beat in sync. The group was so special, Coach Murphy predicted they’d win a national championship – something he had yet to accomplish despite reaching the NCAA Women’s College World Series seven times. Would Alabama become the first school from the Southeastern Conference to win a national title in softball? Would the SEC’s newest sports team find victory in a landscape dominated by the West Coast? “BAMA SB” is a story about the power of friendship, grit, and selflessness.

Filmmaker Bios

Collectively, identical twin sisters Lax and Stern Winters’ television and film productions have earned them 16 Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and multiple CASE, Christopher, Cine Golden Eagle, Davey, Gracie, International Monitor, Tell, and Sabre Awards. In 2021, they were awarded an Olympic Golden Ring Award for Best Equality and Inclusion Content presented by the IOC. “BAMA SB” is the pair’s fifth SEC Storied film, having directed “Coach Bernie” in 2015, “Mighty Ruthie” in 2016, “Once Upon a Comeback” in 2021 and “CATCH98” in 2022.

After building illustrious careers at rival networks — Winters at ABC producing Wide World of Sports and directing soap operas and Lax at NBC Sports directing, producing, and managing the production of more than 500 short films & profiles for the Atlanta, Sydney & Salt Lake City Olympic Games — they fulfilled their lifelong dream of working together by joining forces in 2002.