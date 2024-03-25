Destination Detroit: Weekly Mock Draft Specials and Numerous NFL Draft Studio Shows Cover ESPN Platforms in Advance of the 2024 NFL Draft

SportsCenter Special: Mock Draft Episodes to Air Every Week Leading into NFL Draft Week

The Draft: Featured, Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL, NFL Matchup Return

All Angles of Prospects’ Pro Days Covered with College Networks Adding Football Programming to Lineup

Prospect Big Boards, Player Comparisons, Positions Rankings Accompany Mock Drafts on ESPN.com

Dari and Mel, First Draft Bring Fans the Latest NFL Draft News On-the-Go Through ESPN Audio Platforms

ESPN platforms are ready to ramp up already ongoing NFL draft studio and original programming over the next five weeks, bringing fans all the news, analysis and storytelling leading up to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27), exactly one month from today. Anchored by SportsCenter Special: Mock Draft episodes each week, The Draft: Featured, Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL, NFL Matchup and a bevy of ESPN+ exclusive shows will complement ongoing draft coverage seen regularly on NFL Live, SportsCenter and the rest of ESPN’s daily studio show lineup.

Additionally, ACC Network and SEC Network will turn their attention to the NFL draft, bringing exclusive coverage of top prospects’ Pro Days in addition to extended editions of ACC PM on ACCN, and SEC Featured: Draft Special on SECN throughout the draft’s lead-up.

ESPN platforms’ robust coverage will culminate with the league’s marquee offseason multi-day event in Detroit on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network (April 25-27), ESPN’s 45th consecutive year broadcasting the NFL draft. More details on NFL draft coverage, including ESPN’s onsite presence in Detroit and programming the week of the NFL draft, will be announced in the coming weeks.

A robust collection of previously aired NFL draft shows and specials, including SportsCenter Special: Mock Draft editions, are currently available on ESPN+.

ESPN Analysts Become General Managers in SportsCenter Special: Mock Draft

At the center of ESPN’s pre-draft offerings, ESPN2 will air SportsCenter Special: Mock Draft episodes over the next five weeks, highlighting NFL draft senior analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock 4.0, NFL draft analyst Field Yates’s mock 2.0, NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum’s mock, a combined three-round mock and ESPN’s NFL Nation mock. Each SportsCenter Special will follow a newly released mock draft from each analyst on ESPN.com.

Host Kevin Negandhi will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts for each edition, including Kiper Jr., Yates, Tannenbaum, and NFL draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller. For Kiper Jr.’s mock 4.0 edition, Yates will serve as host and analyst.

SportsCenter Special: Mock Draft Schedule

All shows on ESPN2 and available on-demand on ESPN+ after ESPN2 premiere

Date Time (ET) Mock Draft Tue, Mar 26 3 p.m. Mike Tannenbaum Wed, Apr 3 5 p.m. Field Yates 2.0 Wed, Apr 10 5 p.m. Mel Kiper’s 4.0 Mon, Apr 15 7:30 p.m. Combine Three-Round Tue, Apr 23 5 p.m. NFL Nation

Additional SportsCenter Special editions throughout the next month include Miller’s Prospect Comparisons on Monday, April 8 and Quarterback Draft Class on Tuesday, April 16 with both appearing on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET.

NFL Draft-Centric Studio Shows Return

With daily NFL coverage on NFL Live, and ESPN’s morning and midday lineup of shows – including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and The Pat McAfee Show – the draft-centric additions to ESPN’s daily lineup will bring both casual and avid football fans everything they need to know about the 2024 NFL draft.

A two-episode show with features and discussion about top draft prospects, The Draft: Featured returns with compelling storytelling from this past college football season on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and ESPN studio programming. Both episodes will air Sunday, March 30 (3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.) on ESPN2.

In conjunction with NFL Films, four episodes of Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL returns to provide fans an authentic, documentary-style, behind-the-scenes look at the NFL Scouting Combine, pre-draft and NFL draft day experiences of four top prospects: LSU WR Malik Nabers, Alabama CB Terrion Arnold, Penn State DE Chop Robinson and UCLA DE Laiatu Latu. Episodes will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 on Monday, April 8 and 15, and Tuesday, April 23 and 30.

Kiper Jr. has Nabers, Arnold, Robinson and Latu ranked 5, 15, 25 and 19, respectively on his latest Big Board. The full prospect ranking list can be found here.

Host Sal Paolantonio and Greg Cosell return for a 2024 NFL draft special edition of NFL Matchup where the duo will analyze draft prospects in the context of the NFL game, including how top quarterback prospects such as Heisman Trophy winners Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams, along with standout Drake Maye will adjust to the NFL’s tempo. The special will air on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be streaming on ESPN+ following the linear premiere.

Exclusive ESPN+ Shows Run the Gamut of Topics

For the fourth year, six-episodes of exclusive NFL draft shows return to ESPN+, bringing fans unique insights and distinctive analysis to different elements of the draft. The collection of shows, which includes, Draft 101, Mel Kiper Jr.’s favorites, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Prospect to Pro Comparisons and Sleepers, will all be available to stream on ESPN+ on Friday, April 19 at 6 p.m.

Prospects’ Pro Days Covered; College Networks Focus on the Draft

ACC Network, SEC Network and SportsCenter kicked off extensive coverage of Pro Days in early March, providing fans a look at events such as the bench press, vertical and broad jumps, 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts. The remaining schedule of ESPN’s Pro Day coverage is as follows:

D ate Time (ET) Pro Days Platform Tue, Mar 26 3 p.m. Florida State ACC Network Wed, Mar 27 11:30 a.m. LSU and Tennessee SEC Network 1 p.m. SportsCenter – Jayden Daniels (Louis Riddick) ESPN/ESPN2 Thu, Mar 28 1 p.m. SportsCenter – Michael Penix (Molly McGrath & Field Yates) ESPN/ESPN2 3 p.m. ACC PM: North Carolina ACC Network 3:45 p.m. SportsCenter – Drake Maye (Louis Riddick) ESPN/ESPN2 Fri, Mar 29 3 p.m. Virginia ACC Network Tue, Apr 2 3 p.m. NC State ACC Network Fri, Apr 5 3 p.m. Duke ACC Network Mon, Apr 8 3 p.m. Wake Forest ACC Network Tue, Apr 9 3 p.m. Pittsburgh ACC Network

In addition to Pro Days, ESPN’s college networks will add football-focused studio show programming to their spring lineups. SEC Featured: Draft Special will debut on SEC Network on Wednesday, March 27, at 7 p.m. with Alyssa Lang and Chris Doering. The special looks at the best storytelling surrounding the top potential draft picks from the Southeastern Conference, including conversations with and profiles on Heisman Trophy winner Daniels, Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Spencer Rattler and more. Additionally, SECN will continue to feature regular draft analysis and expert interviews throughout its daily programming, including The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now.

On ACC Network, ACC PM will air a four-hour show with a special start time of 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, with live coverage of North Carolina’s Pro Day. Mark Packer will host alongside Eric Mac Lain and David Hale with Riddick, Kelsey Riggs and EJ Manuel reporting live from Chapel Hill.

ESPN.com Serves as NFL Draft Editorial Hub

Fans can visit ESPN.com for a one-stop shop for daily coverage of the NFL draft, featuring mock drafts, analysis, prospect features and more from ESPN experts and reporters. Leading up the Draft, fans can enjoy the following:

Weekly draft buzz notebooks from Miller, Reid and Yates

Kiper Jr.’s favorite 2024 prospects at every position

NFL Nation reporters give intel on all 32 teams before the draft

An interactive matchmaker for first-round QBs and teams that could target one

NFL analyst Matt Bowen picks the best 2024 prospect at 60 different traits and skills

NFL Draft Content Readily Available Through ESPN Audio Platforms

ESPN audio platforms continue to provide fans with easily accessible options to consume NFL draft content throughout the draft season. ESPN’s First Draft podcast, featuring Kiper Jr. and Yates breaking down the top prospects and storylines of the draft, will continue with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. On Mondays, First Draft will be televised on ESPN2 from 2-3 p.m., a seasonal content initiative that began in January. Previously released episodes of First Draft, on topics such as NFL free agency’s impact on the draft and the trade of quarterback Justin Fields, can be found here.

Saturdays on ESPN Radio, Dari Nowkhah and Kiper Jr. can be heard bringing fans the biggest NFL draft storylines on ‘Dari & Mel’ (10 a.m. – 1p.m.). A unique segment ‘Kipers Callers,’ returns to the year-round show, allowing listeners to call-in and ask Kiper Jr. questions directly about prospects, NFL teams, mock drafts and more.

NFL Draft – ESPN, ABC and NFL Network from April 25-27

All three days of the NFL draft will air on ESPN and ABC for the sixth consecutive year, with the two networks having distinct telecasts on the first two nights (Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26) and then ABC simulcasting ESPN’s coverage on the final day (Saturday, April 27). NFL Network will also televise the NFL draft in its entirety.