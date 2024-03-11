ESPN BET Debuts New Advertisement Featuring Scott Van Pelt & ‘Stanford’ Steve Coughlin

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, has debuted “Delivery,” a new advertisement featuring ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Scott Van Pelt and SportsCenter Commentator and Sports Betting Analyst ‘Stanford’ Steve Coughlin.

Every year the world stops and comes together to watch college basketball in March. To celebrate the college basketball action heating up, it was only natural to tap Van Pelt and Coughlin for “Delivery.” The two regularly embrace the unpredictability of college basketball in relation to betting with their ‘Bad Beats’ segment on SportsCenter.

“Delivery” continues the theme of fan-driven sports narratives and how they create engaging betting moments. In the spot, Coughlin is trying to get the always-crucial food order placed, but Van Pelt and others are focused on not missing a minute of the action.

“Delivery” marks the fifth original spot as part of ESPN BET’s ongoing “What a Play.” campaign that began with the sportsbook’s launch in November 2023. ESPN talent featured within advertisements over the past five months include ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins, ESPN Get Up Host Mike Greenberg, and SportsCenter host Elle Duncan, in addition to Van Pelt.

The spots are developed in collaboration with creative agency Arts & Letters.

ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web in 18 states. For more information about ESPN BET, click here.