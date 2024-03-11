ESPN MLB Rank 2024: Ronald Acuña Jr., Aaron Judge Take Top Two Spots

ESPN.com today unveiled its annual list of Major League Baseball’s top 100 players via its 2024 edition of MLB Rank. A significant panel of more than 60 ESPN MLB experts voted to rank the most elite players in the sport heading into Opening Day. Access the full list at ESPN.com MLB section.

MLB Rank includes in-depth analysis from ESPN MLB writers: Jeff Passan, Buster Olney, Alden González, Jesse Rogers, David Schoenfield, and Bradford Doolittle, who break down every player’s ranking along with predictions for the upcoming season.

MLB Rank also includes:

Videos from Jeff Passan and Buster Olney breaking down the top 10, what they would change from the list, and a compilation of highlights from the top 10 players

Round table discussion of the list with ESPN MLB writers: Passan, Olney, Schoenfield, Doolittle and Jorge Castillo

Kiley McDaniel previews the next top-100 for all 30 MLB Clubs, via ESPN+ on March 12

An audit of the top 100 list by MLB players themselves by Olney, via ESPN+ on March 13

ESPN’s MLB Rank coverage continues on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney this week, breaking down the best players alongside many guests.

