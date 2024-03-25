ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Oklahoma City Thunder Visit Boston Celtics on April 3

ESPN today announced an update to its 2023-24 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, April 3, the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum will host the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, now to be played at 8 p.m.

Following the game, at 10 p.m., ESPN will televise an inter-conference showdown Presented by State Farm as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell visit the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.

NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

