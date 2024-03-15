ESPN Platforms Present Wall-to-Wall Coverage for 2024 Selection Sunday

ESPN will provide hours of unmatched, multi-platform coverage on Sunday, March 17, including live reactions, analysis and interviews as both the men’s and women’s brackets are revealed for their respective NCAA Basketball Championships.

Coverage and analysis will be begin early Sunday with the men’s College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams on College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s from noon-1 p.m. ET on ESPN to discuss the remaining conference championship games and an in-depth examination of how the tournament brackets might shake out.

The team will return at 6 p.m. ET with SportsCenter analysis throughout the show, followed by Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s from 7- 8 p.m., featuring live reactions to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket. Davis will host and be joined by the analyst crew of Bilas, Greenberg and Williams for the one-hour program.

The 68-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be revealed live on ESPN and ESPN2 during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special Presented by Capital One at 8 p.m. Elle Duncan will host the one-hour special, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Andraya Carter and bracketologist Charlie Creme. Holly Rowe will be live from Indianapolis with the NCAA Selection Committee, while Courtney Lyle will be on the ground in Columbia, S.C., with the Gamecocks.

Following the unveiling of both brackets, the discussion will continue with Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Kevin Connors will host the show and be joined by analysts from the men’s and women’s side to discuss all 136 teams selected. Sean Farnham, Josh Pastner, Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck, Muffet McGraw, Kelly Gramlich, Tom Crean and Dalen Cuff will break down the brackets with in-depth analysis and interviews.

The following day, the Jay Bilas ‘My Bracket Is Better Than Your Bracket’ Special Presented by Applebee’s will air from 7-8 p.m. ET as Bilas is joined by Christine Williamson to discuss their picks, sleeper teams and who walks away with the trophy in April.

Digital Coverage

Bracketology for both 68-team fields will also be available for teams to stream across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App.

Fans can tune in Sunday night for Bracketology Presented by Coors Light, a one-hour special beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by Christine Williamson, Sam Ravech, Harry Lyles Jr. and King McClure.

On Monday, fans can join Ravech, Gramlich, Creme and Autumn Johnson at 6 p.m. ET for Bracketology: Women’s Selection Presented by Nissan.

Full Women’s Championship Coverage

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 20, with games available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. The Women’s Final Four will air live from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with the semifinals slated for ESPN and the Championship game set for ABC for the second-straight season.

ACC Network

ACCN will air back-to-back Selection Sunday specials from the Bristol, Conn. studios. At 9 p.m., Kelsey Riggs hosts Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special alongside Joel Berry II, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock. At 10 p.m., Riggs hosts Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special alongside Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw.

SEC Network

SEC Now: Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang will be joined by analysts Ron Slay and Steffi Sorensen to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

NIT

The 32-team bracket for the 2024 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) will be unveiled at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. All 31 games will be televised on ESPN platforms.

ESPN Tournament Challenge

Brackets for both men’s and women’s games will be available to fill out on Selection Sunday, March 17, with the Men’s Tournament Challenge opening at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Women’s Tournament Challenge at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/tcmen for the Men’s Tournament Challenge and ESPN.com/tcwomen for the Women’s TC. Fans can also complete and submit brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android, or on the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

The ESPN Tournament Challenge App allows fans to quickly navigate between men’s and women’s brackets, sorting by total points, maximum points or alphabetically. The TC App also gives fans advanced live scoring and bracket results through Bracketcast, expert analysis and matchup previews, opt-in push notifications for up-to-the-second scores, news and video updates, and the ability to pre-fill brackets before Selection Sunday.

Allstate returns to the Men’s Tournament Challenge, while Molson Coors, Chick-Fil-A and Grammarly join as new sponsors. Returning sponsors Capital One and Nissan are joined by Allstate to sponsor the Women’s Tournament Challenge.

Chick-Fil-A is set to sponsor the Men’s Second Chance Bracket, while Invesco QQQ will sponsor the Women’s Second Chance Bracket in its inaugural year.