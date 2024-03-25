ESPN Tournament Challenge 2024: A Second Chance for Fans with Busted Brackets

Women’s Tournament Challenge Second Chance available for first time

Two new chances to win $50,000 in prizes

No perfect men’s brackets remaining, 14 women’s brackets still alive

New Group Results Forecast feature available for men’s, women’s Sweet 16

Play on ESPN Tournament Challenge App, ESPN Fantasy App, ESPN App or ESPN.com.

Perfection isn’t required to win your ESPN Tournament Challenge group in either the women’s or men’s game, but if your bracket is busted because you picked Kentucky to make the men’s Final Four, or you had Ohio State’s women making deep run, ESPN Tournament Challenge Second Chance has you covered for the Sweet 16.

ESPN’s TC Men’s Second Chance sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and for the first time this year, TC Women’s Second Chance sponsored by Invesco, give fans a fresh start and an opportunity to win $50,000 in prizes by choosing the winners of the final 15 games in each tournament.

TC Men's Second Chance is accepting brackets until Thursday, March 28, when Arizona vs. Clemson tips off in the West Region at about 7:10 p.m. ET.

Following tonight's second round games, TC Women's Second Chance will accept entries until Friday, March 29, when the first game of the women's Sweet 16 tips off at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Albany Region 1 on ESPN.

Fans can complete and submit Second Chance brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App, ESPN Fantasy App, ESPN App or ESPN.com.

, , or . Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge Second Chance is free to play.

Perfect Bracket Status

Through the first weekend of tournament play, the ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge has no perfect brackets remaining, but hope is alive on the women’s side.

Halfway through the women’s second round games, there are 14 perfect brackets remaining .

. The quest for a perfect men’s bracket was over by Friday night, when James Madison beat Wisconsin in the South Region first round, eliminating the one perfect bracket remaining after 29 correct picks.

A Different Kind of “Perfection”

This year’s Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge had one bracket go winless for 22 straight picks before finally getting one right Friday night when Colorado upset Florida in the first round of the South Region.

There are 16 winless brackets left in the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge, and since those 16 made incorrect picks through the first round with all teams they picked eliminated, they will remain winless throughout the remainder of the tournament.

Activated: Group Results Forecast

Powered by ESPN Analytics technology, the ESPN Tournament Challenge Group Results Forecast is available now for the men’s Sweet 16 and will be active for the Women’s Tournament Challenge when the Sweet 16 is set following tonight’s second round games.

For groups with up to 300 entries, Group Results Forecast allows fans to determine each of their brackets’ chances for winning their group and the potential results for every other bracket in their group that will clear a path to victory.

