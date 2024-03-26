ESPN’s Audience for Major League Baseball’s Seoul Series Coverage Up 46 Percent From Same Broadcast Window

ESPN’s average audience for Major League Baseball’s Seoul Series games was up 46 percent from its standard 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET broadcast window, according to Nielsen. The two-game slate averaged 370,000 viewers for the 6 a.m. games.

The first game, on Wednesday, March 20, averaged 350,000 viewers, and the audience rose for the second game on Thursday, March 21, with 387,000 viewers on average. The Seoul Series peaked at 9:30 a.m. on March 21 with an average audience of 551,000 viewers.

The games were subject to local blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles Dodgers home market.

ESPN’s MLB coverage continues on Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. with the exclusive national presentation of MLB Opening Night: the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers host the Chicago Cubs.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected]