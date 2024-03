ESPN’s Champ Week Presented by Principal Highlights 21 Men’s College Basketball Conference Tournaments to Tip Off Postseason Play

19 Division I Champions to be Crowned

More than 120 Matchups Available Across ESPN Platforms

ESPN’s Champ Week Presented by Principal begins across ESPN platforms on Monday, March 11, featuring more than 120 men’s college basketball games covering 21 conference tournaments through Sunday, March 17.

Before the reveal of the official 68-team bracket, 19 conference champions will punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Champ Week will include more than 250 hours of men’s college basketball programming across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, concluding a memorable season on ESPN.

Conference Coverage:

SEC Network is posting up for the postseason in Music City with first round, second round and quarterfinal round SEC Tournament games airing on SECN. Karl Ravech will handle afternoon play-by-play responsibilities through the quarterfinals, and Tom Hart will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the weekday games are Jimmy Dykes, Dane Bradshaw and Daymeon Fishback . Marty Smith and Alyssa Lang will share sideline duties throughout the tournament. SEC Now hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns and analysts Pat Bradley, Dane Bradshaw, Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay will team up for live pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SECN throughout the tournament. Additionally, The Paul Finebaum Show will be live from Nashville on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Full details.

will handle afternoon play-by-play responsibilities through the quarterfinals, and will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the weekday games are and . and will share sideline duties throughout the tournament. The first round of the ACC Men’s Tournament presented by T. Rowe Price from Washington, D.C. will air on ACCN Tuesday, March 12. Dave O’Brien and Jay Bilas will call the first game at 2 p.m., while Wes Durham , Cory Alexander and Jim Boeheim will team up to call the 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. games. Dan Shulman and Bilas will call the ACC Championship game on Saturday, March 16 (8:30 p.m., ESPN). Additionally, Nothing But Net will be live from the nation’s capital. Kelsey Riggs will host alongside analysts Joel Berry , Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock . The team will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis during the first day of competition and will wrap up action from the day with an hour-long show at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. On Saturday, Nothing But Net will air a 90-minute pre-Championship game show (7 p.m., ACCN) and an hour-long postgame show once a champion is crowned (10:30 p.m., ACCN).

and will call the first game at 2 p.m., while , and will team up to call the 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. games. and Bilas will call the ACC Championship game on Saturday, March 16 (8:30 p.m., ESPN). The entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with the second round available on ESPN2 and ESPN+, the quarterfinals semifinals airing on ESPN2 and the and championship game airing on ESPN, with an ESPN+ simulcast. Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden are on the call for the title game.

College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Washington, D.C., this week for a special edition show ahead of the ACC Men’s Basketball Championship. The one-hour show will air from noon – 1 p.m. on ESPN live from Capital One Arena.

Host Rece Davis is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide regular updates to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology and John Gasaway’s Bubble Watch, while also providing a home for updated brackets for all 32 Division I conference tournaments as results occur. As automatic bids come off the board starting Saturday, March 16, ESPN.com will offer a real-time “tickets punched” feature, which provides details on the teams that have won their way into the field.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

Both the Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Allstate, Molson Coors, Chick-Fil-A and Grammarly and the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Capital One, Nissan and Allstate are now open for fans to create entries and to either join or create groups.

Selection Sunday

A full day-long programming slate will surround the bracket reveal on Sunday, March 17. Full details surrounding Selection Sunday coverage will be announced this week.

Additionally, the 32-team bracket for the 2024 National Invitation Tournament will be unveiled on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., on ESPN2. All 31 games are expected to be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.

2024 Men’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by Principal



Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon, Mar 11 5 p.m. Southland Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. SoCon Men’s Tournament Championship

Brock Bowling, Dean Keener ESPN 7 p.m. Sunbelt Men’s Tournament Championship

Mike Morgan, Mark Wise ESPN2 7 p.m. Horizon League Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Big Sky Men’s Championship Third Round ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Southland Men’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. WCC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN 9:30 p.m. Horizon League Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett ESPN2 10 p.m. Big Sky Men’s Championship Third Round ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. WCC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN2 Tue, Mar 12 11:30 a.m. A10 Men’s Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament First Round

Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla ESPN+ 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament First Round

Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas ACC Network 2 p.m. A10 Men’s Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament First Round

Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament First Round

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim ACC Network 4:30 p.m. A10 Men’s Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN2 5:15 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Opening Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. America East Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Southland Men’s Tournament Semifinal

David Saltzman, Ben Braun ESPNU 7 p.m. Horizon League Men’s Tournament Championship

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett ESPN 7 p.m. NEC Men’s Championship

Doug Sherman, Tim Welsh ESPN2 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament First Round

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim ACC Network 7:30 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Opening Round ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Big Sky Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Tony Parks, Joe Cravens ESPNU 9 p.m. WCC Men’s Tournament Championship

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN 9 p.m. CUSA Men’s Tournament First Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. Southland Men’s Tournament Semifinal

David Saltzman, Ben Braun ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Opening Round ESPN+ 11 p.m. Big Sky Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Tony Parks, Joe Cravens ESPN2 Wed, Mar 13 Noon ACC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN 12:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Second Round

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola ESPN2 1 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament First Round

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN 3 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Second Round

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola ESPN+ 3 p.m. SWAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament First Round

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southland Men’s Tournament Championship

David Saltzman, Ben Braun ESPN2 6 p.m. MEAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. CUSA Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN2 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament First Round

Tom Hart, Daymeon Fishback, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 7 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Second Round

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN+ 8 p.m. MEAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. CUSA Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Big West Men’s Tournament First Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. WAC Men’s Tournament First Round ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN2 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament First Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Second Round

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPNU 9:30 p.m. SWAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Big Sky Men’s Tournament Championship

Tony Parks, Joe Cravens ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Big West Men’s Tournament First Round ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. WAC Men’s Tournament First Round ESPN+ Thu, Mar 14 Noon ACC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN Noon MAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola, Kris Budden ESPN2 12:30 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPNU 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith SEC Network 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN 3 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola, Kris Budden ESPN2 3 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPNU 3 p.m. SWAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith SEC Network 6 p.m. MEAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. CUSA Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN 7 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN2 7 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Kevin Brown, Mark Adams ESPNU 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SECN 8 p.m. MEAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. CUSA Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Big West Men’s Tournament Second Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. WAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN2 9:30 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Kevin Brown, Mark Adams ESPNU 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Second Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SWAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Big West Men’s Tournament Second Round ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. WAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal ESPN+ Fri, Mar 15 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 1 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPN2 3 p.m. SWAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 3:30 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPN2 6 p.m. MEAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Derek Jones, Tim Welsh ESPNews 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN 7 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN2 7 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPNU 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 8 p.m. MEAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Derek Jones, Tim Welsh ESPNews 9 p.m. Big West Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPN+ 9 p.m. WAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN2 9:30 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPNU 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SWAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. WAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Big West Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPNU Sat, Mar 16 11 a.m. America East Men’s Tournament Championship

Robert Lee, Randolph Childress ESPN2 11 a.m. Ivy League Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Dalen Cuff, Noah Savage ESPNU 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 1 p.m. MEAC Men’s Championship

Anish Shroff, John Williams ESPN2 2 p.m. Ivy League Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Dalen Cuff, Noah Savage ESPNews 3 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin, Myron Medcalf ESPN2 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 5:30 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin, Myron Medcalf ESPN2 6 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Tournament Championship

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN 7:30 p.m. MAC Men’s Tournament Championship

Eric Rothman, Mark Adams ESPN2 7:30 p.m. MAAC Men’s Tournament Championship

Derek Jones, Tim Welsh ESPNU 8:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tournament Championship

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN 9:30 p.m. Big West Men’s Championship

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPN2 9:30 p.m. SWAC Men’s Championship

Brian Custer, Richard Hendrix ESPNU 11:30 p.m. WAC Men’s Tournament Championship

Dave Feldman, Mike O’Donnell ESPN2 Sun, Mar 17 Noon Ivy League Men’s Tournament Championship

Dalen Cuff, Noah Savage ESPN2 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Tournament Championship

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 3:15 p.m. AAC Men’s Tournament Championship

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin, Myron Medcalf ESPN

