ESPN’s Most-Watched Season of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC in Five Years

Viewership Up 12 Percent From Last Year

ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series was its most-watched in five years, since the 2018-19 season, according to Nielsen. The 2023-24 campaign averaged 3,133,000 viewers, up 12 percent from last year (2,801,000).

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC was also up 14 percent from last season in the pivotal People 18-49 demographic, averaging 1,080,000 viewers.

The season finale of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop – the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry defeated the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James – averaged 2,968,000 viewers.

This season’s series included the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game on December 9, which delivered 4,580,000 viewers on average across ABC and ESPN2.

