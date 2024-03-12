Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Every Shot, Every Morning at 50th Anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship

21 live streams of All-Access coverage on Thursday, Friday, featuring every group in the morning wave; more than 30 feeds on Saturday, Sunday, in addition to Marquee and Featured Group feeds

Marquee, Featured Groups include 13 of world’s top 15 players: Scheffler, McIlroy, Hovland, Clark, Schauffele, Cantlay, Homa, Harman, Åberg, more

Featured Holes coverage includes every shot live on iconic TPC Sawgrass No. 17 island green, all four days

Action begins Thursday, March 14, at 7:30 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, March 17

Subscribe to ESPN+ on ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Live and exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, special All-Access coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship, the 50th Anniversary of the PGA TOUR’s premier event, will include 21 feeds covering every shot of every group on every hole on Thursday and Friday mornings, and more than 30 separate streams on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to a Main Feed, Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and Marquee Group streams each day.

Video: All-Access at THE PLAYERS Starts on ESPN+

All-Access coverage from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., begins Thursday, March 14, at 7:30 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, March 17

, continues through Sunday, March 17 Marquee and Featured Groups on Thursday and Friday include 13 of the top 15 ranked players in the world, 10 major champions, five FedExCup Champions, and four THE PLAYERS Championship winners, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Fans watching on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will be able to see every shot played on the island green par-3 No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most iconic holes in golf.

Featured Holes coverage will also showcase the par-3 No. 3, the drivable par-4 12th, and the par-5 16th.

Coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship on ESPN.com and the ESPN App began this week with an ESPN+ Premium Article by ESPN golf reporter Mark Schlabach – The Players 2024: Ranking favorites, contenders, hopefuls – available exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Schlabach will be reporting from TPC Sawgrass all week with coverage including a feature piece on Scheffler, storylines for fans to watch for at THE PLAYERS, and more.

THURSDAY, March 14

All-Access Coverage | 7:30 a.m. ET

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Viktor Hovland – No. 4 world ranking, defending FedExCup Champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

– No. 4 world ranking, defending FedExCup Champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories Jordan Spieth – No. 14 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Sam Burns – No. 20 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner

– No. 20 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, No. 9 in FedExCup standings, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

– No. 6 world ranking, No. 9 in FedExCup standings, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open) Tommy Fleetwood – No. 12 world ranking, seven-time winner on DP World Tour

Ludvig Åberg – No. 10 world ranking, No. 13 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

– No. 10 world ranking, No. 13 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur Patrick Cantlay – No. 7 world ranking, No. 17 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion

– No. 7 world ranking, No. 17 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion, 2004 THE PLAYERS Championship winner

At 1 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, defending THE PLAYERS Championship winner, won last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational for second time in three years, 2022 Masters champion, seven-time TOUR winner Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Group Hideki Matsuyama – No. 4 in FedExCup standings, No. 17 world ranking, 2021 Masters champion, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner, nine-time TOUR champion Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 11 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour Max Homa – No. 8 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

– No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

FRIDAY, March 15

All-Access Coverage | 7:30 a.m. ET

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

Wyndham Clark – No. 5 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 5 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner Collin Morikawa – No. 15 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 15 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner Brian Harman – No. 9 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

At 1 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth Featured Group – Ludvig Åberg Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

Ludvig Åberg Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

– No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

All-Access Coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 14 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field All-Access Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 8 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 17 | Par 3 No. 12 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 5 8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood Ludvig Åberg Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott 8:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth 1 p.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, March 15 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field All-Access Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 8 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 17 | Par 3 No. 12 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 5 8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman 8:30 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler 1 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth Ludvig Åberg Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###