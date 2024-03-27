Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Live, Four-Feed Coverage of Texas Children’s Houston Open

Starts tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, March 31

Marquee, Featured Groups include world No. 1, THE PLAYERS Championship winner Scheffler

Also world No. 4 Clark, defending champion Finau, last week’s TOUR winner Malnati, more

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with live, four-feed coverage of the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, March 31

, continues through Sunday, March 31 Marquee and Featured Groups include the top two players in the FedExCup standings: world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler coming off back-to-back wins at Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship, and Wyndham Clark , the reigning U.S. Open champion and 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, ranked No. 4 in the world.

coming off back-to-back wins at Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship, and , the reigning U.S. Open champion and 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, ranked No. 4 in the world. The event field includes players who account for 59 TOUR wins and 7 major championships , as well as three Texas Children’s Houston Open winners, including defending champion Tony Finau .

and , as well as three Texas Children’s Houston Open winners, including defending champion . The Texas Children’s Houston Open was last played in fall 2022 , returning to a spring event this year as part of the PGA TOUR’s new season schedule format.

, returning to a spring event this year as part of the PGA TOUR’s new season schedule format. The Featured Holes feed will cover three par-3’s at Memorial Park: Nos. 2, 9 and 15, as well as the 382-yard par-4 17th, an eagle opportunity that requires an approach shot over water to a peninsular green.

feed will cover three par-3’s at Memorial Park: Nos. 2, 9 and 15, as well as the 382-yard par-4 17th, an eagle opportunity that requires an approach shot over water to a peninsular green. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, March 28

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Peter Malnati – Won last week’s Valspar Championship, No. 16 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner

– Won last week’s Valspar Championship, No. 16 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, two wins in last two starts (THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), 2022 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR winner

– No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, two wins in last two starts (THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), 2022 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR winner Will Zalatoris – No. 13 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Wyndham Clark – No. 4 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 4 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner Tony Finau – Texas Children’s Houston Open defending champion, six-time TOUR winner

– Texas Children’s Houston Open defending champion, six-time TOUR winner Si Woo Kim – Four-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Jake Knapp – No. 12 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta)

– No. 12 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta) Akshay Bhatia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship) Adam Svensson – TOUR Winner (2022 RSM Classic)

Nick Dunlap – Won the 2024 American Express as an amateur, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

– Won the 2024 American Express as an amateur, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion Luke List – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner H. Lee – Two-time TOUR winner (2022, 2021 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Sahith Theegala – No. 5 in FexExCup standings, No. 15 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– No. 5 in FexExCup standings, No. 15 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Jason Day – No. 20 world ranking, No. 18 in FedExCup standings, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

– No. 20 world ranking, No. 18 in FedExCup standings, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner Padraig Harrington – Three-time major winner (2008, 2009 Open Championship, 2008 PGA Championship) six-time TOUR winner, 15 wins on DP World Tour

Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR Winner (2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2016 RSM Classic)

– Two-time TOUR Winner (2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2016 RSM Classic) Billy Horschel – Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

– Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion Tom Hoge – No. 14 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

– Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington Featured Group – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim

– Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim Featured Hole – No. 9 | Par 3

– No. 9 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 4

Friday, March 29

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson

Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson

– Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson Featured Group – Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

– Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris Featured Hole – No. 9 | Par 3

– No. 9 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 4

Four-Feed Coverage of the Texas Children’s Houston Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 28 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8 :30a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 2, 9, 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 8:45 a.m. Marquee Group Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim 9 a.m. Featured Groups Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge 4 p.m. Featured Groups Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 Friday, March 29 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 2, 9, 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 8:45 a.m. Marquee Group Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Peter Malnati, Sottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris 9 a.m. Featured Groups Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee 4 p.m. Featured Groups Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###