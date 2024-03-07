MLB Spring Breakout: MiLB Spring Training Prospect Showcase Games Coming to ESPN+ March 14 through 17th

ESPN today announced nine MLB Spring Breakout Games will stream on ESPN+ from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17. All games will be available nationally without local blackout restrictions. MLB Spring Breakout: MiLB Spring Training Prospect Showcase is a new event aimed to showcase the game’s young players during spring training. Each roster is comprised of the current top prospects who are entering the 2024 season with rookie status.

The first MLB Spring Breakout game on ESPN+ will showcase right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the number one selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, and the Pittsburgh Pirates as they face off against Jackson Holliday, the first selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, and the Baltimore Orioles. Both Holliday and Skenes were ranked in the top ten of ESPN’s top 100 prospect list by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Mar. 14 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Fri, Mar. 15 2 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Fri, Mar. 15 3 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Fri, Mar. 15 4 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Fri, Mar. 15 5 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Sat, Mar. 16 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Sat, Mar. 16 1 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sat, Mar. 16 4 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Sat, Mar. 16 7 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected]