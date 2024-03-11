New ESPN+ Original Series Tryouts to Premiere April 10

Trailer: Watch Here

ESPN today announces its newest ESPN+ Original Series, Tryouts, will premiere April 10. The gripping seven episode series delves into the heart of America’s most intense and high-stakes tryouts, competitions, and auditions, offering viewers a front row seat into the make-or-break moments of real-life hopefuls who are putting everything at stake to secure a coveted spot with the team, group, or organization of their dreams.

“Tryouts promises to be an exploration of sacrifice, determination, and raw talent,” says Lindsay Rovegno, Senior Director of Production for ESPN+ Originals. “We’re thrilled to offer audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the trials and triumphs of individuals who dare to chase their dreams and look forward to showcasing the emotional rollercoaster of hope, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of excellence.”

Tryouts is produced by Left/Right in partnership with ESPN+. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays exclusively on ESPN+.

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates:

Episode 1 (April 10): Long Beach Lifeguards

This is no Hollywood movie. The Long Beach, California Lifeguards are the real deal. To earn a spot on this elite rescue team, candidates must prove they have the physical and mental fortitude to endure the ocean, and make quick, lifesaving decisions. Nearly 100 applicants test their abilities swimming and running, as well as a high-pressure interview, to prove they have what it takes to be a Long Beach Lifeguard.

Episode 2 (April 17): Texas Tech Co-Ed Cheer

Texas Tech University Co-Ed Cheer has become one of the nation’s top cheerleading programs, and to make the squad you must be among the most elite. Whether you’re a three-year returner or an incoming freshman, everyone must try out to earn their spot. Hopefuls must overcome fears, doubt, and past mistakes to prove to legendary coach, Bruce Bills, they can perform up to Texas Tech Cheer standards.

Episode 3 (April 24): Monster Jam

Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! Four drivers strap in behind the wheel of a 1,500 horsepower, six-ton Monster Truck and go full throttle towards their dream of becoming a Monster Jam driver. Can they handle the jumps, wheelies, and high-octane energy necessary to compete alongside Monster Jam legends, Grave Digger and Max-D? They’ve got one shot to master these machines, when trucks fly.

Episode 4 (May 1): Texas Smoke Softball

The Texas Smoke – owned by former MLB star Brandon Phillips – are the latest team in the upstart Women’s Pro Fastpitch softball league. The Smoke invites 19 players to try out for the final roster in the team’s inaugural season. From past Women’s College World Series stars to small school underdogs, invitees take the field to show they’ve got the game to keep their pro dreams alive.

Episode 5 (May 8): Mark Morris Dance Group

Earning a company position in the Mark Morris Dance Group is a career defining moment for any dancer. Hundreds of performers arrive in NYC to audition for this highly coveted role. However, company spots rarely open in the Mark Morris Dance Group and the pressure has never been greater for these hopefuls in what may be their only shot to impress the prolific Mark Morris.

Episode 6 (May 15): USA Ultimate

In the international sport of Ultimate, no country has been more dominant than Team USA at the U-24 level. With the World Championships on the horizon, follow four hopefuls as they battle tough conditions, injuries, and the top Ultimate players in the country, to prove they deserve to make the team. See who survives the cut as coaches make final roster decisions on who will represent the U.S. and help bring home yet another gold medal.

Episode 7 (May 22): USA Curling

The top curlers in the U.S. compete in the Mixed Doubles Nationals. All eyes are on U.S. curling legend and Olympic Gold Medalist, John Shuster, but teams led by rising stars (and twin sisters) Taylor and Sara Anderson, and the underdogs anchored by Delaney Strouse, set their sights on America’s Curling king. Only one team will represent America at the World Championship in Korea.

-30-

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 30,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

Media Contacts

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]