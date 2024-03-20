PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Four-Stream Coverage of the Valspar Championship

Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, March 24

Marquee and Featured groups include runners-up at THE PLAYERS Championship Schauffele, Harman; also Spieth, Thomas, Bradley, Burns, Finau, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Valspar Championship from Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, the last stop on the TOUR’s Florida swing.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, March 24

, continues through Sunday, March 24 Marquee and Featured Groups include FedExCup Champions including Justin Thomas (2017), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Billy Horschel (2014), along with six players among the world’s top 25: Xander Schauffele (No. 5), Brian Harman (No. 8), Keegan Bradley (No. 15), Spieth (No. 16), Sam Burns (No. 19), and Nick Taylor (No. 24).

including (2017), (2015) and (2014), along with six players among the world’s top 25: (No. 5), (No. 8), (No. 15), Spieth (No. 16), (No. 19), and (No. 24). The event field includes players who account for 64 TOUR wins and 10 major championships , as well as seven Valspar Championship winners, including defending champion Taylor Moore .

and , as well as seven Valspar Championship winners, including defending champion . The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3’s on Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course: Nos. 4, 8 and 15, as well as the 206-yard 17th, which is part of a notoriously difficult three-hole closing stretch known as The Snake Pit .

feed will showcase four par-3’s on Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course: Nos. 4, 8 and 15, as well as the 206-yard 17th, which is part of a notoriously difficult three-hole closing stretch known as . ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, March 21

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Sam Burns – No. 19 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner

– No. 19 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth – No. 16 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

– No. 16 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion Keegan Bradley – No. 15 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– No. 15 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Nick Taylor – No. 24 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Cameron Young – 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Tony Finau – Six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

– Six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open) Sepp Straka – Two-time TOUR winner (2023 John Deere Classic, 2022 Honda Classic)

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

– 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner Adam Schenk – Korn Ferry Tour winner

– Korn Ferry Tour winner Brendon Todd – Three-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, No. 4 in current FedExCup standings, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

– No. 5 world ranking, No. 4 in current FedExCup standings, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open) Brian Harman – No. 8 world ranking, No. 10 in FedExcCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 8 world ranking, No. 10 in FedExcCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner Taylor Moore – TOUR winner (2023 Valspar Championship)

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Taylor Moore

– Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Taylor Moore Featured Group – Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor

– Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3

– No. 8 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, March 22

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

Featured Groups | 8 a.m. ET

Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Taylor Moore

Brice Garnett – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship) Billy Horschel – Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tony Finau, Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

– Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im Featured Group – Cameron Young, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

– Cameron Young, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3

– No. 8 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of The Valspar Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

