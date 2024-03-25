Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN+/Hulu

Toronto Maple Leafs Host the New Jersey Devils Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

With less than one month remaining in the regular season, the NHL on ESPN continues this week with three exclusive matchups on ESPN+/Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET as the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes take on the Atlantic Division’s third-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, who just notched his 58th goal of the season, at Scotiabank Arena.

On Saturday, an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader begins with the Vegas Golden Knights and 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Jonathan Marchessault, who aim to hold on to their Western Conference wild card position as they take on the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Xcel Energy Center. Following at 7 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander return to ESPN+/Hulu for their second exclusive appearance this week to take on the Buffalo Sabres and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin at Keybank Center.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host Arda Öcal alongsideanalyst Kevin Weekes covering top storylines from around the league, including an Eastern Conference playoff bracket breakdown and why the top seed is so important. The team also breaks down the top candidates in the Hart Trophy race.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak league-leading Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

