Top Rank Presents Historic Doubleheader: Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson and Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Valdez vs. Wilson & Estrada vs. Valle will be presented live this Friday, March 29, at approximately 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

In the 12-round junior lightweight main event, Mexican warrior Oscar Valdez will face Australian former world title challenger Liam Wilson.

Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs), the fighting pride of Nogales, represented Mexico at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. As a pro, he won world titles in two weight classes. After a competitive fight against Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição in 2021, Valdez suffered his first pro loss in a unification battle against Shakur Stevenson in 2022. He bounced back with a decision victory in a rematch against Adam Lopez in May 2023 before suffering a points loss against Emanuel Navarrete last August.

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is a five-year pro who made his U.S. debut versus Navarrete for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title last February. Wilson dropped Navarrete and almost scored the upset in the fourth round before being stopped in the ninth. He rebounded with triumphs over Carlos Alanis last August and Jackson Jon England in December.

In the co-feature, WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBO/IBF ruler Yokasta Valle will collide in a highly anticipated showdown to crown the first-ever undisputed minimumweight champion.

Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) is a 13-year pro and two-weight world champion. She signed with Top Rank in 2022 and shut out Jazmin Gala Villarino in November of that year. In 2023, she picked up the WBC strap against the previously unbeaten Tina Rupprecht in March and retained her unified titles with a points verdict over Leonela Yudica in July.

Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) seized the vacant IBF atomweight world title by overcoming Ana Victoria Polo in 2016. After an unsuccessful bid for the WBO light flyweight title against Naoko Fujioka in 2017 and an interim title loss to Rupprecht in 2018, she snatched the IBF minimumweight world title from Joana Pastrana in 2019. Valle added the WBO title to her collection with a win over Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen in 2022 and has since defended her unified crown four times, including a decision over Anabel Ortiz in November.

The undercard begins at 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

Valdez’s Quest to be a Three-Division Champ, and become a Mexican Great

Original Program: Talk That Talk” Seniesa vs. Valle

Ahead of the blockbuster Top Rank event on March 29, ESPN will air the original program: Talk That Talk: Seniesa vs. Valle. Hosted by Crystina Poncher, the 30-minute all-access preview debuts ahead of one of the most heated world title bouts of the year. Fight fans will hear both athletes sound off in a verbal war ahead of the Undisputed Minimumweight Championship between undefeated WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) and unified IBF/WBO queen Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs). A two-division world champion proudly representing East Los Angeles, Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada is aiming to deliver the undisputed world title to her Mexican-American fans while Valle, the three-division world titlist from Costa Rica, is seeking to extend her winning streak to 18.

Talk That Talk: Seniesa vs. Valle (All Times ET)

Date Network Time Thu., Mar 28 ESPNEWS 12:00 a.m. 3:00 a.m. Fri., Mar 29 ESPN2 2:00 a.m. ESPNEWS 9:30 a.m.

*Also available for On-Demand Replay in the ESPN App

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Valdez vs. Wilson(All Times ET)