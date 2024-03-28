10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation)

7 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC returns to Atlantic City, New Jersey this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot live at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, March 30. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the prelims starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event

Two of the top female contenders in the flyweight division face off in the main event, as No. 2 ranked Erin Blanchfield (12-1) and No. 3 Manon Fiorot (11-1) meet to potentially determine who is next in line for a championship opportunity. No. 4 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Blanchfield returns to her hometown unbeaten in her first six UFC outings, looking to clinch her first title shot with a dominant performance. After opening her UFC tenure with six consecutive victories, Fiorot looks to become the first to finish Blanchfield in the UFC and earn her spot as the top contender in the division.

Co-Main Event

Welterweights Vicente Luque (22-9) and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) collide in the co-main event. Luque returns to the Octagon seeking a second straight win and 16th UFC victory to continue climbing up the division ranking. Buckley moved from middleweight to the welterweight division last year and is determined to crack the welterweight Top 15.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside Paul Felder and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 3/29 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo ESPNEWS Sat. 3/30 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN,

ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented by Cuervo: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Co-Main Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley Undercard Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva Undercard Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas Undercard Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson Undercard Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee 7:00 PM Feature Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers Undercard Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez Undercard Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns Undercard Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews Undercard Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj Undercard Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto Undercard Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun Undercard Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran

